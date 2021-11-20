Monaco fight back to share spoils with Lille

UrduPoint.com

Monaco came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with champions Lille in a tense Ligue 1 match on Friday

Striker and late substitute Wissam Ben Yedder bagged the equaliser for Monaco with an 83rd-minute volley after a double from Jonathan David inside 10 minutes had the home side on the back foot.

Krepin Diatta pulled a goal back for the hosts just before half-time with former Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac's charges then climbing to seventh with Ben Yedder's goal.

"Coaches love to see that, a substitute scoring," said Kovac, whose side finished with 10 men after Strahinja Pavlovic was sent off.

"They never gave up, never stopped believing. It has the taste of a victory," he said.

On Saturday Lionel Messi could feature for runaway leaders PSG at home to Nantes, who won the corresponding fixture last season.

Mauricio Pochettino has included both Messi and Neymar in his squad following their return from World Cup qualifiers in South America, ahead of the trip to Manchester City next week in the Champions League.

Nice visit Clermont on Sunday before the clash of the weekend between Lyon and Marseille.

