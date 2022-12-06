UrduPoint.com

Morocco V Spain World Cup Starting Line-ups

Muhammad Rameez Published December 06, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Morocco v Spain World Cup starting line-ups

:Starting line-ups in the World Cup last 16 match between Morocco and Spain at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday (kick off 1500 GMT): Morocco (4-3-3) Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (capt), Noussair Mazraoui; Sofyan Amrabat, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal Coach: Walid Regragui (MAR) Spain (4-3-3) Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Rodri Hernandez, Aymeric Laporte, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets (capt), Gavi, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo Coach: Luis Enrique (ESP) Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG)

