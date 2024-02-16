Multanites Ready To Host PSL Event, Says DC
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2024 | 05:49 PM
MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Rizwan Qadeer, said on Friday that red alert security would be ensured during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches at Multan cricket stadium to provide peaceful environment to cricket fans.
Deputy Commissioner expressed these views during detailed visit to the cricket stadium and routes.The first match of PSL season 9 will be played at Multan stadium on February 18.
He also inspected the parking yard, lights and entrances of the stadium.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif and PCB officials gave detailed briefing on the arrangements.
Mr Rizwan Qadeer said that the residents of the City of Saints were ready to host the PSL.
He informed that double scanning will be done with modern devices to discourage fake tickets.
A special free shuttle service would be plied from Fatima Jinnah Town parking to the stadium.
