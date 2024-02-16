Open Menu

Multanites Ready To Host PSL Event, Says DC

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 16, 2024 | 05:49 PM

Multanites ready to host PSL event, says DC

Deputy Commissioner, Rizwan Qadeer, said on Friday that red alert security would be ensured during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches at Multan cricket stadium to provide peaceful environment to cricket fans

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Rizwan Qadeer, said on Friday that red alert security would be ensured during Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches at Multan cricket stadium to provide peaceful environment to cricket fans.

Deputy Commissioner expressed these views during detailed visit to the cricket stadium and routes.The first match of PSL season 9 will be played at Multan stadium on February 18.

He also inspected the parking yard, lights and entrances of the stadium.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif and PCB officials gave detailed briefing on the arrangements.

Mr Rizwan Qadeer said that the residents of the City of Saints were ready to host the PSL.

He informed that double scanning will be done with modern devices to discourage fake tickets.

A special free shuttle service would be plied from Fatima Jinnah Town parking to the stadium.

Related Topics

Cricket Multan Fatima Jinnah PCB Pakistan Super League Visit Alert February From

Recent Stories

Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering c ..

Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record

28 seconds ago
 Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) orga ..

Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) organises debating competition

30 seconds ago
 PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

7 minutes ago
 Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germa ..

Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany

9 minutes ago
 NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sk ..

NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' prep ..

Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations

7 minutes ago
DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish Schoo ..

DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers

8 minutes ago
 Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says ..

Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south

8 minutes ago
 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed ..

33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Co ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..

28 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the n ..

Naseem Shah to Bowl Over Tech Enthusiasts as the new Face of TECNO SPARK 20 Seri ..

35 minutes ago
 Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid g ..

Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports