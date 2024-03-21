Naseem Shah, His Father Arrives Saudi Arabia To Perform Umrah
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2024 | 11:14 AM
The fast bowler departed for the sacred journey just a day Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Iftikhar Ahmed reached there..
PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2024) Naseem Shah, the fast bowler representing the Pakistan cricket board (PCB), has embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah during the auspicious month of Ramadan.
Joining him in this spiritual endeavor are three other players, namely Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Imamul Haq, who departed for Saudi Arabia just a day before.
These players recently concluded their commitments in the Pakistan Super League Season 9, where Shah represented Quetta Gladiators, marking his return to the game after overcoming health problems.
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.
