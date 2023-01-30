National women cricket team hosted at Pakistan House in Australia

CANBERRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) , Jan 30 (APP):High Commissioner to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri hosted a dinner in the honour of Pakistan Women cricket Team at Pakistan House, Canberra.

The national team is visiting Australia for a One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty-Twenty Internationals (T20s) Series.

During their tour, the team played three ODIs and three T20s against Australia Women's National Cricket Team. In addition, the team also played a friendly match against the Governor-General's XI.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner appreciated the team's performance and called the Green Shirts an inspiration for all young girls and women in Pakistan.

He also thanked Cricket Australia for hosting Pakistan Women's Cricket Team and also the Pakistani community in Australia for supporting the Green Shirts.

Pakistan Cricket Team's Captain Bismah Maroof and Team Manager Ayesha Asher on behalf of the entire team and the management thanked the High Commissioner for his support and hospitality.