UrduPoint.com

National Women Cricket Team Hosted At Pakistan House In Australia

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 30, 2023 | 01:50 PM

National women cricket team hosted at Pakistan House in Australia

CANBERRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) , Jan 30 (APP):High Commissioner to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri hosted a dinner in the honour of Pakistan Women cricket Team at Pakistan House, Canberra.

The national team is visiting Australia for a One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Twenty-Twenty Internationals (T20s) Series.

During their tour, the team played three ODIs and three T20s against Australia Women's National Cricket Team. In addition, the team also played a friendly match against the Governor-General's XI.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner appreciated the team's performance and called the Green Shirts an inspiration for all young girls and women in Pakistan.

He also thanked Cricket Australia for hosting Pakistan Women's Cricket Team and also the Pakistani community in Australia for supporting the Green Shirts.

Pakistan Cricket Team's Captain Bismah Maroof and Team Manager Ayesha Asher on behalf of the entire team and the management thanked the High Commissioner for his support and hospitality.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Australia Young Canberra Women All

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizatio ..

Maryam Nawaz's schedule of countrywide organizational visits released

11 minutes ago
 FM arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian leader ..

FM arrives in Moscow for talks with Russian leadership

19 minutes ago
 Police to produce Fawad Chaudhary before court at ..

Police to produce Fawad Chaudhary before court at 3pm today

39 minutes ago
 ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Have ..

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

2 hours ago
 UAE President's visit to Islamabad postponed

UAE President's visit to Islamabad postponed

2 hours ago
 UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.