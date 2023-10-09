Open Menu

Netball Cup Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez Published October 09, 2023 | 06:40 PM

The PNF Netball Cup 2023 by the Pakistan Netball Federation has started at the National Coaching Center. 48 teams are participating in the 4-day girls and boys event

In the first match, Habib Girls school beat Alpha PECHS by 9-0, second match, City School URC Campus beat Beacon Light by 3-1, third match Trinity Girls School beat City School North Nazimabad by 3-1, in the fourth match, Habib Girls School beat Nasra School Korangi by 12-0, fifth match, Karachi Grammar (W) beat Alpha School PECHS by 4-0, sixth match, Karachi Grammar W Nasira School beat Malir by 4-1, seventh match, Alpha School PECHS beat Nasra School Korangi by 5-0, eighth match, Karachi Grammar beat St Joseph Girls College by 4-3, ninth match The City School PAF beat Alpha College PECHS by 13-1, tenth match, Karachi Grammar (G) defeated Highbrow College by 12-0, eleventh match, Habib School defeated Alpha PECHS by 10-2, twelfth match, draw between Elite Netball IOBM University White by 11-11, while in a thirteenth match, Karachi University defeated IOBM University (Red) by 11-1.

DG Pakistan Sports board Karachi Center Imran Yusuf was the chief guest of the event.

He said that students should pay attention to sports activities along with education. All possible support will be given for the promotion of netball.

President of Pakistan Netball Federation Mudassar Arain said that new talents are being brought forward in netball.

General Secretary Syed Gohar Raza said that the event will have far-reaching results.

The gift of shield and reward was presented to the prominent teams and players.

