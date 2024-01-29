New Leadership Elected In Softball Federation Of Pakistan
Muhammad Rameez Published January 29, 2024 | 10:09 PM
Asif Azeem emerged as the President, while Naseem Khan secured the position of Secretary General unopposed, marking the onset of a four-year tenure in the Softball Federation of Pakistan elections
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Asif Azeem emerged as the President, while Naseem Khan secured the position of Secretary General unopposed, marking the onset of a four-year tenure in the Softball Federation of Pakistan elections.
The announcement of successful candidates occurred during a general body meeting held at Karachi Gymkhana, with Chief Election Commissioner Syed Waseem Hashmi unveiling the elected officials' Names.
Notably, all candidates clinched their positions without opposition. Ahmed Ali Rajput attended the event as an observer representing the Pakistan Olympic Association.
In addition to Asif Azeem and Naseem Khan, the elected officials include Professor Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah as Senior Vice President, Yasmin Hyder as Chairperson, and Farah Saeed, Tehmina Asif, Dr Hina Jamshed Khan, Shahid Shinwari, and Muzamil Hussain as Vice Presidents.
The roster of elected officials further features Farhan Rashid as Joint Secretary, Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant as Secretary Finance, Murad Hussain as Associate Secretary, Shahid Aftab as Chairman Umpiring, Asim Khan as Chairman Coaching, and Faraz Ejaz as Chairman of the Technical Committee.
Muhammad Nasir, Ahmed Yar Khan, Ali Haider, and Raisa Farhan join as members of the Executive Committee.
During the session, the House ratified minutes from the previous meeting and endorsed the Calendar for the upcoming year. Additionally, members unanimously supported proposed amendments to the Federation's constitution, addressing crucial matters such as the integration of the International Olympic Committee's principles of universal good governance and the implementation of new reforms from the World Baseball Softball Confederation. The federation's president was authorised to establish a committee for this purpose.
The newly elected president, Asif Azeem, along with other officials, acknowledged the contributions of former federation president Haider Khan Lehri towards the advancement and promotion of softball.
Recent Stories
King Charles & Kate back home after surgeries
Cement giant Holcim eyes US reindustrialisation to boost N. America spinoff
ROs to unveil 2024 election outcomes with 859 media walls
MQM-P blames PPP for weakening local govt institutions through administrators
Governor Punjab Muhammad Blighur Rehman distributes LCCI IT Freelancing awards
Rawalpindi, Lahore, Quetta win matches in National Women’s T20
Russia says 3 killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk
Filipino Envoy urges businessmen to explore trade opportunities in Philippines
Secretary Health presides review meeting of EPI Balochistan
Two arrested with over 41 kg Hashish
IPP to provide basic amenities at doorsteps of masses: Humayun Akhtar
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates PAFDA Complex
More Stories From Sports
-
Rawalpindi, Lahore, Quetta win matches in National Women’s T2022 minutes ago
-
PCB BoG convened to elect chairman1 hour ago
-
PSL 9: supplementary and replacement players announced2 hours ago
-
Bugti determined to revive national game5 hours ago
-
GCWUS organises Kashmir solidarity girls volleyball tournament5 hours ago
-
All Pakistan Inter Board Girls Handball Championship to commence6 hours ago
-
Girls’ Sports Week inaugurated6 hours ago
-
HBL PSL Nine Supplementary and Replacement Players announced6 hours ago
-
Bumrah reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct3 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Hockey5s World Cup journey ends with 7-8 loss to Poland7 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Hoc key5s World Cup journey ends with 7-8 loss to Poland7 hours ago
-
Super Six fixtures confirmed for ICC U19 Men’s CWC 20248 hours ago