New Zealand V Bangladesh First T20 Score
Muhammad Rameez Published December 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM
Napier, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Napier on Wednesday:
New Zealand 134 for nine in 20 overs (J. Neesham 48; S.
islam 3-26, M. Hasan 2-14, M. Rahman 2-15) v Bangladesh 137 for five in 18.4 overs (L. Das 42 not out, S. Sarkar 22)
result: Bangladesh win by five wickets; lead the three-match series 1-0
Toss: Bangladesh