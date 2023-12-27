New Zealand v Bangladesh first T20 score

Napier, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Brief scores from the first Twenty20 international between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Napier on Wednesday:

New Zealand 134 for nine in 20 overs (J. Neesham 48; S.

islam 3-26, M. Hasan 2-14, M. Rahman 2-15) v Bangladesh 137 for five in 18.4 overs (L. Das 42 not out, S. Sarkar 22)

result: Bangladesh win by five wickets; lead the three-match series 1-0

Toss: Bangladesh