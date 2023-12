New Zealand v Bangladesh third ODI scores

Napier, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Brief scores from the third and final one-day international between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Napier on Saturday:

New Zealand 98 in 31.4 overs (W. Young 26; T.

Sakib 3-14, S. Sarkar 3-18, S. islam 3-22) v Bangladesh 99-1 in 15.1 overs (N. Shanto not out 51, A. Haque 37)

result: Bangladesh win by 9 wickets; New Zealand win the series 2-1

Toss: Bangladesh