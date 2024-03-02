- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Pak players return after featuring in Fajr Open, World Taekwondo President's Asia Cup
Pak Players Return After Featuring In Fajr Open, World Taekwondo President's Asia Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published March 02, 2024 | 09:35 PM
Pakistani players returned home on Saturday after participating in the 33rd Fajr Open and World Taekwondo President's Asia Cup played at Tehran, Iran
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Pakistani players returned home on Saturday after participating in the 33rd Fajr Open and World Taekwondo President's Asia Cup played at Tehran, Iran.
Pakistani players Haroon Khan, Hamza Saeed, Mazhar Abbas, Shahzaib Khan, Arbaz Khan and Ikhteshamul Haq landed at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.
Taekwondo Federation Executive Member Zubair Macha and other officials welcomed the national team with garlands and bouquets on their arrival at the airport.
Hamza Saeed, who won the gold medal for Pakistan in the +87kg category of the Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship, said during the championship, it was a tough competition by the opponent players, especially the Iranian players gave a tough time, but thanks to our head coach Yusuf Karami's hard work and guidance in the training sessions, Almighty Allah gave me success and a victory.
"My next target for the Paris Olympics is to reach the victory stand in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers to be held in China this March and the Asian Taekwondo Championship in Vietnam in May, for which I will pay more attention to my training to further hone my skills, he said.
It may be mentioned that Hamza Saeed was declared best player of the Fajr Open Championship and won the bronze medal in the President's Asia Cup.
Shahzeb Khan, who won the bronze medal in the -54 kg category in the World Taekwondo President's Asia Cup, said he regretted not winning a gold medal. In the final, there was very tough competition between Bektor and Lakhanyu of Kazakhstan, unfortunately, he lost the fight.
Meanwhile, President of the Pakistan Taekwondo Federation Col. (R) Waseem Janjua, and CEO Omar Saeed expressed satisfaction over the team’s performance at Iran and hoped for better results from the players in the upcoming events.
Recent Stories
PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan
Over 88 percent of Science group students pass SSC part I exam
Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship, KP, Punjab, AJK record wins
Pacer Hasan Ali confident of defeating Multan Sultans
Inquiry committee against irregularities in Education Dept. constituted
Laptops distributed among students of UoM
WASA disconnects 190 connections of defaulters
Huge consignment of fake medicines recovered, four held
NHA restores traffic on rain affected highways
Bilawal vows forging unity for tackling Balochistan's challenges
Work to unearth 7 thousands-yr-old Ganveri Wala inaugurated
Tourists urged to get weather updates before visiting Murree
More Stories From Sports
-
PFF condoles death of Farhan Khan8 minutes ago
-
Engro National U20 Volleyball Championship, KP, Punjab, AJK record wins8 minutes ago
-
Pacer Hasan Ali confident of defeating Multan Sultans8 minutes ago
-
"You're talking about competitive players who don't lose their edge." (Ian Bell)57 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results56 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago
-
Master/Diamond Paints beat BN polo in cliffhanger51 minutes ago
-
PSL 9: Match between IU and QG called off due to rain2 hours ago
-
United, Gladiators fixture called-off as rain washes opening day of Pindi-leg1 hour ago
-
Tentoglou retains indoor long jump title, Holloway cruises3 hours ago
-
Qalandars, Zalmi share one point each as game called off due to rain3 hours ago
-
Swiss Gut-Behrami closes in on World Cup title with super-G win3 hours ago