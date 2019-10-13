Pak team to leave for Nepal-bound SA Jr Girls U16 Netball Cship on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :A13-member Pakistan team would depart to Nepal on Tuesday (October 15) to feature in the South Asian Junior Girls Under-16 Netball Championship 2019 scheduled to be held at Kathmandu from October 18 to 22.

According to PNF President Mudassar Arain, five countries including Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India and Maldives would take part in the Championship.

Pakistan would play four matches in the Championship. Pakistan would face Nepal on October 18, Sri Lanka and India on October 19 and Maldives on October 20, he said.

He said the final and third position matches of the championship would be played on October 22.

The team includes Zainab Shujat (captain), Mahreen Sagar (vice- captain), Maheen Aleem, Yumna Sultani, Momal Khursheed, Ayman Rehman, Laiba Zulfiqar, Shezeen Fatima, Arshiya Jumani, Zainab Raheel, Umaima Uneeb, Deena Zahid and Iqra Shafique. Shazia Yousaf would accompany the team as Coach while Nisha Sultan will be the Assistant Coach.

The team was announced after 3-weeks training camp held at PSB Coaching Centre, Karachi in which18 players took part.

