Pak To Host NZ, SA For Tri-series In January 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published March 15, 2024 | 05:56 PM

Pakistan will host New Zealand and South Africa Men's cricket teams for ODI tri-series in January-February 2025, prior to the ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Pakistan in February next year

According to PCB spokesperson Raza Kitchlew, an understanding was reached among Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi, Chairperson Cricket South Africa (CSA) Lawson Naidoo and Director New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Roger Twose during a meeting on the sidelines of the International Cricket Council (ICC) meet-up in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.

Pakistan will host the 9th edition of the ICC Men's ODI Champions Trophy in February 2025 which will be participated by top eight cricket playing nations in the ICC ODI rankings.

The tri -series will be the first to be played on Pakistan soil in almost two decades and will provide the finest prologue to the marquee ICC extravaganza. It will also be the first ICC event in over three decades in the country.

New Zealand and South Africa Men's cricket teams will reach Pakistan by the end of January 2025 for the tri-series.

The Chairman PCB Naqvi invited the cricket chiefs of NZC Roger Twose and CSA Lawson Naidoo to visit Pakistan.

However, the PCB also succeeded in inclusion of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on the agenda-list of the current ICC Meeting in Dubai.

