Pakistan qualifies for ICC U19 World Cup semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan have qualified for the ICC U19 World Cup semifinals as they defeated Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller at Willowmoore Park, Benoni.

Pakistan's pace attack ripped through the Bangladesh batting line-up to dismiss them for 150 after managing 155 in the first innings.

Bangladesh U19 won the toss and invited Pakistan U19 to bat first. Shamyl Hussain and Shahzaib Khan provided Pakistan U19 with a 37-run opening stand. Shamyl managed 19 from 31, including three fours, before Rohanat Doullah Borson struck to provide the first breakthrough.

Next batter in, Azan Awais made run-a-ball six before he also fell to Borson. Pakistan U19 skipper Saad Baig scored nine off 21, with one maximum, until he was run out by Ariful islam.

Opening batter Shahzaib (26, 67b, 3x4s) was the next to depart, after being caught behind off Sheikh Paevez Jibon’s bowling.

Ahmad Hassan added 11 off 25, with one four, before being caught behind on the last ball of the 26th over to award Borson his third wicket of the day.

Pakistan U19 were reduced to 89-6 in 26.2 overs, following which a seventh-wicket partnership between Ali Asfand and Arafat Minhas yielded 43 runs.

Jibon bagged his third wicket of the innings, breaking the partnership when he dismissed Ali Asfand (19, 29b, 2x4s) in the 36th over.

Ubaid Shah and Mohammad Zeeshan both fell cheaply while Arafat (34, 40b, 4x4s, 1x6), the top run-getter for his side, was the last batter to fall, as Pakistan U19 were bundled over for 155 in 40.4 overs.

Jibon and Borson both registered four-wicket hauls while skipper Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby picked up one wicket.

Ubaid drew first blood for Pakistan U19 as opening batter Jishan Alam (19, 12b, 4x4s) was caught behind in the third over. In his subsequent over, Ubaid removed Ashiqur Rahman Shibli (4, 11b) in the same manner.

Chowdhury Mohammad Rizwan hit 20 from 30, with four boundaries, until an edge off Ali Raza was caught safely by the Pakistan skipper behind the stumps in the 11th over.

In the next over, Ubaid picked up his third wicket of the innings as Ahrar Amin was caught by Haroon Arshad in the slips.

Arafat took a blinder at backward point in the 20th over, awarding Ubaid his fourth scalp of the day as Jibon walked back after just two runs.

A 40-run seventh-wicket stand between Mohammad Shihab James and skipper Rabby allowed Bangladesh U19 to claw their way back in the game. In his final over of the day, Ubaid completed a five-wicket haul, with James having to walk back for a fighting 26 off 43, including three boundaries.

Saad took a diving catch to dismiss his counterpart Rabby for 13 as Ali Raza got his third of the innings. Azan then ran out Iqbal Hossain Emon for a duck as Bangladesh U19 were reduced to 127-9 in 31.4 overs.

The last-wicket partnership, yielding 23 runs, took Bangladesh U19 within touching distance with Borson hitting an unbeaten 21 from 24, including one maximum.

Right-arm pacer Zeeshan rose to the occasion and dealt the final to Bangladesh by rattling Maruf Mridha’s (4, 9b) stumps, allowing Pakistan to claim a five-run win.

Ubaid earned himself the player of the match award for his outstanding spell of five for 44 in his 10 overs. His fellow right-arm seamers supported him well as Ali Raza finished with three wickets while Zeeshan bagged one wicket.

Pakistan U19 would face Australia U19 in the semi-final to be played on February 8 at the same venue.

Scores in brief: Pakistan U19 155 all out, 40.4 overs (Arafat Minhas 34, Shahzaib Khan 26; Sheikh Paevez Jibon 4-24, Rohanat Doullah Borson 4-24).

Bangladesh U19 150 all out, 35.5 overs (Mohammad Shihab James 26, Rohanat Doullah Borson 21 not out; Ubaid Shah 5-44, Ali Raza 3-44).