Pakistan Team Intensifies Training Ahead Of FIH Nation’s Cup

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 16, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The training camp of the national hockey team is in full swing here at the Nasir Banda Hockey Stadium as the players gear up for the FIH Nation’s Cup, scheduled to take place in Poland from May 31 to June 9.

According to national coach Usman Sheikh, the players are training rigorously to ensure they are in top form for the upcoming tournament.

The team comprise a talented pool of players, including: two goalkeepers — Abdullah and Muneeb-ur-Rehman, six defenders — Usman Bashir, Athisham, Mohammad Abdullah, Sufiyan, Abu Bakar and captain Shakeel Butt. Midfielders Salman Razzaq, Arshad Liaqat, Moin Shakeel, Zakriya Hayat, Murtaza Yaqoob, and Ghazanfar Ali have also been selected. Forwards Abdul Rehman, Hanan, Rana Waheed, and Ejaz Ahmed complete the squad.

Meanwhile, seven players have been selected as standbys, including Akmal Hussain, Aqeel Ahmed, Arbaz, Hammad Anjum, Abdul Rehman Jr.

, Abdul Manan, and Rooman.

The team officials comprise Coach: Usman Sheikh, Assistant Coaches: Zeeshan Ashraf and Nadeem Lodhi and Manager: Waqas Mehmood.

Pakistan team would also tour the Netherlands before the FIH Nation’s Cup. The Green Shirts would face the Dutch national side, followed by two to three fixtures against the local clubs in the Netherlands.

With just weeks to go before the Nations Hockey Cup, the team is leaving no stone unturned in their preparation, determined to make a mark on the international stage.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan team qualified for the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup for the first time in 13 years and bagged a silver medal in the mega event.

