PakvAus Test Series: Wasim, Waqar Surprise Over Decision To Rest Shaheen

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 03, 2024 | 02:15 PM

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen  

The latest reports said that both the players said that Afridi should have been part of the Playing XI in the third Test match.

SYDNEY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2024) Former Pakistan Captains and fast bowlers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis have expressed surprise over decision to rest pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi in the third Test match against Kangaroos.

Waqar Younis, another cricketing stalwart, expressed surprise at Afridi's absence, articulating the profound significance of Test cricket during a morning show on a private tv channel.

Waqar emphasized that Test matches are played for the sheer love of cricket, not just for the excitement of T20s or ODIs. He questioned the rationale behind compromising Test cricket for player comfort, stating, "It's a big shock for me because I was expecting him to be part of it.

"

Wasim Akram, celebrated for his illustrious cricket career, underlined that the decision to rest Afridi was entirely the player's prerogative, emphasizing that such choices should not succumb to undue external influences, particularly from the management.

Wasim emphasized the need for players to make a conscious decision regarding whether they aspire to become cricketing legends or prioritize financial gains. He drew attention to the upcoming five T20 matches in New Zealand immediately following the Sydney Test, with Shoaib Afridi designated as the captain for the T20 format.

While this decision might align with Afridi's immediate interests, Wasim said the critical importance of Test cricket as the ultimate and traditional format of the game.

