PBBF To Host Olympic Solidarity WABC Level-I Coaching Course

Muhammad Rameez Published December 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) In a significant move to bolster the basketball coaching landscape in Pakistan, the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has announced to hold the Olympic Solidarity WABC Level-I Coaching Course from December 11 to 16 at Government College University, Lahore.

Secretary General of Pakistan Basketball Federation Khalid Bashir said that the esteemed FIBA Coaching Instructor, Milan Kotarac from Serbia, had been entrusted to lead the six-day coaching course by FIBA, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The program aims to provide in-depth theoretical and practical insights to fifteen coaches, encompassing both male and female participants, during morning and evening sessions.

Kotarac would be assisted by Ouj E Zahoor (Associate Secretary PBBF), M Sami (course coordinator) and Riaz Malik (Head Coach).

Khalid Bashir highlighted the paramount importance of staying abreast of the latest rules in basketball, emphasizing the role of the coaching community in contributing to the growth of the sport in Pakistan.

The FIBA Instructor is slated to cover the latest rules and update participants' knowledge in alignment with the guidelines issued by the international governing body of basketball.

This initiative reflects PBBF's commitment to empowering coaches with cutting-edge skills and techniques, ensuring they play a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of basketball talent in the country.

By providing this learning opportunity, the federation reaffirms its dedication to fostering excellence and innovation within the basketball coaching fraternity.

