PBBF To Host Olympic Solidarity WABC Level-I Coaching Course

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 08, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) In a significant move to bolster the basketball coaching landscape in Pakistan, the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has announced the commencement of the Olympic Solidarity WABC Level-I Coaching Course from December 11-16 at Government College University, Lahore.

Secretary General of PBBF Khalid Bashir in a statement said that the FIBA coaching instructor, Milan Kotarac from Serbia, had been entrusted to lead the six-day coaching course. The programme aims to provide in-depth theoretical and practical insights to fifteen coaches, encompassing both male and female participants, during morning and evening sessions.

Kotarac will be assisted by Ouj-e-Zahoor, Associate Secretary PBBF, M Sami, course coordinator and Muhammad Riaz Malik, head coach, Pakistan basketball team.

Khalid Bashir highlighted the paramount importance of staying abreast of the latest rules in basketball, emphasizing the role of the coaching community in contributing to the growth of the sport in Pakistan.

The FIBA Instructor is slated to cover the latest rules and update participants' knowledge in alignment with the guidelines issued by the international governing body of basketball.

This initiative reflects PBBF's commitment to empowering coaches with cutting-edge skills and techniques, ensuring they play a pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of basketball talent in the country. By providing this learning opportunity, the federation reaffirms its dedication to fostering excellence and innovation within the basketball coaching fraternity.

