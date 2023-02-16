UrduPoint.com

PBCC Awards Central Contracts To 17 Players

Published February 16, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Blind cricket Council (PBCC) on Thursday awarded central contracts to 17 players for a term of six months from January to July 2023.

The monthly Honorarium were awarded to players after their notably well in recent domestic competitions, said a press release.

The monthly Honorarium has been awarded to two A, four B and 11 C categories, players, respectively.

Category A players would get Rs 20,000, Category B Rs 17,000 Category C Rs 15,000 per month, respectively.

Badar Munir, Mati Ullah (Category A); Nisar Ali, Moeen Aslam, Faisal Mehmood, Mohsin Khan (Category B); Muhammad Safdar, Riasat Khan, Shahzeb Haider, Muhammad Salman, Anees Javed, Ayub Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Akmal Hayyat, Kamran Akhter, Haroon Khan and Sana Ullah Khan (Category C).

