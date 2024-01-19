PCB Introduces Retainers For Women Panel Of Umpires
The board organizes a four-day Female Umpires induction course in Lahore, with participants including Pakistan women’s team captain Nida Dar and former international cricketer Sukhan Faiz among the 13 participants.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board today confirmed it has introduced retainers for its Women Panel of Umpires for the first time. All seven umpires in the panel will receive a monthly retainer of PKR32,000.
Recently, the PCB organised a four-day Female Umpires induction course in Lahore, with participants including Pakistan women’s team captain Nida Dar and former international cricketer Sukhan Faiz among the 13 participants.
In addition to the retainers, the PCB also provides other benefits to its match officials during the cricket season, including match fees, daily allowances, hotel accommodation, air and ground travel.
PCB Senior Manager - Umpires and Referees, Bilal Qureshi: “It is great to see women stepping forward in the field of umpiring. To ensure they are valued and respected, the PCB, in addition to providing accommodation and travel, has introduced monthly retainers for the women umpires.
“This step will motivate more women to come forward and the PCB will continue to encourage women to adapt this profession and progress in this field.”
PCB Women’s Panel of Umpires (7) - Afia Amin, Humairah Farah, Nazia Nazir, Riffat Mustafa, Sabahat Rasheed, Saleema Imtiaz and Shakila Rafiq.
