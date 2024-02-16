PCB Joins Hands With TikTok For HBL PSL 9
Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2024 | 05:58 PM
TikTok and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced a collaboration for HBL PSL 9, providing fans the opportunity to experience the excitement of the country's most loved sporting event like never before
The collaboration heralds a new era of engaging content for cricket enthusiasts. Throughout HBL PSL 9, TikTok will play a pivotal role in delivering behind-the-scenes moments, player interviews, post-match analysis, and much more directly to fans worldwide, said a news release.
The HBL PSL account on TikTok @thepsl has close to 2 million followers while there have been more than 2.47 million published content, using the popular hashtag #HoJaJazbaati in the last two seasons. The official hashtag for this season is #KhulKeKhel.
Saif Mujahid, TikTok's Head of Content Operations and Marketing in Pakistan: “TikTok is excited to collaborate with PCB for HBL PSL Season 9.
We are committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for cricket fans, providing them with access to exciting content and immersive storytelling throughout the tournament.”
Salman Naseer, Chief Operating Officer PCB: “TikTok's collaboration with PCB reflects our shared commitment to engaging cricket fans through innovative and compelling content. As we gear up for another thrilling season of HBL PSL, we look forward to leveraging TikTok's platform to bring fans closer to the action and excitement of the tournament.”
Throughout HBL PSL Season 9, fans can engage with the excitement using official hashtags such as #HoJaJazbaati, #PSLFanzone, #PSLTopPicks, #CricTok, #NawaAayaSoneya, #PSLKiYaadein and #JashaneCricket. Additionally, TikTok will introduce special HBL PSL filters, curated playlists, and a dedicated HBL PSL search hub within the app, enabling fans to immerse themselves fully in the tournament experience.
