Open Menu

PCB Joins Hands With TikTok For HBL PSL 9

Muhammad Rameez Published February 16, 2024 | 05:58 PM

PCB joins hands with TikTok for HBL PSL 9

TikTok and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced a collaboration for HBL PSL 9, providing fans the opportunity to experience the excitement of the country's most loved sporting event like never before

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) TikTok and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced a collaboration for HBL PSL 9, providing fans the opportunity to experience the excitement of the country's most loved sporting event like never before.

The collaboration heralds a new era of engaging content for cricket enthusiasts. Throughout HBL PSL 9, TikTok will play a pivotal role in delivering behind-the-scenes moments, player interviews, post-match analysis, and much more directly to fans worldwide, said a news release.

The HBL PSL account on TikTok @thepsl has close to 2 million followers while there have been more than 2.47 million published content, using the popular hashtag #HoJaJazbaati in the last two seasons. The official hashtag for this season is #KhulKeKhel.

Saif Mujahid, TikTok's Head of Content Operations and Marketing in Pakistan: “TikTok is excited to collaborate with PCB for HBL PSL Season 9.

We are committed to delivering an unparalleled experience for cricket fans, providing them with access to exciting content and immersive storytelling throughout the tournament.”

Salman Naseer, Chief Operating Officer PCB: “TikTok's collaboration with PCB reflects our shared commitment to engaging cricket fans through innovative and compelling content. As we gear up for another thrilling season of HBL PSL, we look forward to leveraging TikTok's platform to bring fans closer to the action and excitement of the tournament.”

Throughout HBL PSL Season 9, fans can engage with the excitement using official hashtags such as #HoJaJazbaati, #PSLFanzone, #PSLTopPicks, #CricTok, #NawaAayaSoneya, #PSLKiYaadein and #JashaneCricket. Additionally, TikTok will introduce special HBL PSL filters, curated playlists, and a dedicated HBL PSL search hub within the app, enabling fans to immerse themselves fully in the tournament experience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Pakistan Super League Hub Event Habib Bank Limited Million

Recent Stories

TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9

TikTok, PCB team up for HBL PSL 9

5 minutes ago
 Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital

Two dead in south Israel shooting: hospital

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering c ..

Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record

9 minutes ago
 Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) orga ..

Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) organises debating competition

9 minutes ago
 PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

PTI alleges massive vote fraud in Feb 8 elections

15 minutes ago
 Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germa ..

Zelensky signs 'historic' security pact with Germany

17 minutes ago
NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sk ..

NASA to launch new mission to study ultraviolet sky, stars, stellar explosions

16 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' prep ..

Commissioner chairs meeting on 'Sargodha Day' preparations

16 minutes ago
 DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish Schoo ..

DC conducts interviews for recruiting Danish School teachers

16 minutes ago
 Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says ..

Foolproof security to be ensured during PSL, says Additional IG south

16 minutes ago
 33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed ..

33rd Fajr Open Taekwondo Championship; Hamza Saeed won gold medal for Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Co ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visit Units at Sea and Coastal Areas of Sindh and Baluc ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports