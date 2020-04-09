The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has referred Umar Akmal's matter to the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice (R) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, former Lahore High Court Judge

The matter was referred after Umar did not request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, said a press release issued here.

PCB made the determination after examining the contents of Umar Akmal's reply in which no written request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal had been made for the purposes of contesting liability or level of sanction or both as per Article 4.

6.6 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

In accordance with the Article 4.8.1 of the Code, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, shall now issue a public decision confirming the offences under the Code specified in the Notice of Charge and imposing applicable sanctions.

PCB would not comment on the matter until the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel has announced his decision.