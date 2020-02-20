UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PLS 5th Edition 2020 Kicks Off At National Stadium Karachi

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:35 PM

PLS 5th Edition 2020 kicks off at National Stadium Karachi

The colorful opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League PSL-5, 2020, marked its beginning with national anthem in a packed National Stadium Karachi, Thursday evening

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The colorful opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League PSL-5, 2020, marked its beginning with national anthem in a packed National Stadium Karachi, Thursday evening.

The known performers of the country singing the anthem were also joined by spectators and national players adding to the spirit and ambience leaving people in general anxiously waiting for singers and musicians to perform individually and in groups.

There were an estimated number of no less than 300 artists present on the occasion to entertain the charged crowd through their thrilling performances.

Earlier, addressing the inauguration ceremony of the PSL 5, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the people of Karachi for their spirit as well as discipline and urged them to show them their real self to the world.

Moderator of the ceremony was known performer Fakhar-e-Alam who invited Syed Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan cricket board Chairman Ehsan Mani on the stage.

Those who graced the occasion through their performance included Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Arif Lohar, Sajjad Ali, Ibrar ul haq, Aima Baig. and others.

The first contest of the 34-match event will be held between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators , scheduled at around 9 pm on the day.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Cricket Chief Minister World Pakistan Super League Sajjad Ali Arif Lohar Rahat Fateh Ali Khan 2020 Murad Ali Shah Islamabad United Event Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed, Interior Ministers of Saudi Arabia ..

11 minutes ago

Bolan University's association delegation calls on ..

6 minutes ago

Body of teenage boy found in Islamabad

6 minutes ago

79 constables promoted head constable rank

6 minutes ago

Man handed death for murdering five in Attock

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court gives option to Arshad Malik to opt ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.