PLS 5th Edition 2020 kicks off at National Stadium Karachi

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The colorful opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League PSL-5, 2020, marked its beginning with national anthem in a packed National Stadium Karachi, Thursday evening.

The known performers of the country singing the anthem were also joined by spectators and national players adding to the spirit and ambience leaving people in general anxiously waiting for singers and musicians to perform individually and in groups.

There were an estimated number of no less than 300 artists present on the occasion to entertain the charged crowd through their thrilling performances.

Earlier, addressing the inauguration ceremony of the PSL 5, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the people of Karachi for their spirit as well as discipline and urged them to show them their real self to the world.

Moderator of the ceremony was known performer Fakhar-e-Alam who invited Syed Murad Ali Shah and Pakistan cricket board Chairman Ehsan Mani on the stage.

Those who graced the occasion through their performance included Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Arif Lohar, Sajjad Ali, Ibrar ul haq, Aima Baig. and others.

The first contest of the 34-match event will be held between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators , scheduled at around 9 pm on the day.