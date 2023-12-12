POA for all out support to PBBF

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Olympic Solidarity WABC Level-I Coaching Course organised by Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) was in full swing with incredible opportunities for coaches to enhance their skills and techniques as to contribute for the growth of basketball in the country.

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Adnan Vice Chancellor of Government College University (GCU) was the chief guest and Khalid Mahmood Secretary General of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) was the guest of honour at the opening session of the course while FIBA Coaching instructor Milan Kotarac, PBBF Secretary General Khalid Bashir, PBBF Associate Secretary and Member South Asia Basketball Association Council Ouj E Zahoor, National Basketball Coach Riaz Malik and other dignitaries were also present during the session, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion POA secretary General Khalid Mehmood said Pakistan Basketball Federation under the supervision of Khalid Bashir were taking various steps to promote the game in the country and Pakistan Olympic Association would provide all possible assistance to Pakistan Basketball Federation to organise coaching courses in future too.

"All stakeholders must play their positive role for the revival of sports culture in the country and PBBF played their positive role and taking many steps to provide the opportunities to youngsters", said Khalid, adding that these coaching courses would help the participants to improve their coaching skills and in contributing to the growth of the sport in Pakistan.

The Olympic Solidarity Coaching Course which was underway at Government College University Lahore would be concluded on December 16.

The FIBA coaching program aims to provide in-depth theoretical and practical insights to fifteen coaches, encompassing both male and female participants, during morning and evening sessions.