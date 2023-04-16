PPC Ramadan Sports Festival enters into final round

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ramazan Sports Gala organized by Peshawar Press Club and an NGO Hope for the members of Peshawar Press Club has entered the final round with great thrill witnessed especially in the last round matches in five different Games including Badminton, Table Tennis, Lodo, Snooker and Carrom board.

The competition between the players who qualified for the finals of all five games part of the PPC Ramadan Sports Gala will be held on Monday at 10 pm. There were thrill-packed semi-finals wherein a large number of members enjoyed the tough battle.

On this occasion, former adviser on information Barrister Saif was the chief guest. He was accompanied by the President of Peshawar Press Club, Arshad Aziz Malik, General Secretary Irfan Moszai, CEO Hope Zubair Elahi.

Speaking on this occasion Barrister Saif appreciated the office-bearers of Peshawar Press Club and CEO Hope for extending support in holding healthy sports activities for the members of the Peshawar Press Club.

He said that he had always seen journalists running after the news.

Such activities are vital for journalists' health and enhancing mental health in such a difficult time that Pakistan is going through, Barrister Saif said.

He said that organizing such healthy activities is very important for journalists who are performing their duties in harsh conditions. Barrister Saif said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is famous all over the world for sports and good governance.

Appreciating the organization of a sports festival for journalists from the platform of Peshawar Press Club with the support of NGO Hope, Barrister Saif said that he was surprised to see the talent of different Games among journalists.

The leadership and organizers of the Press Club deserve congratulations. At the end, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif was also presented with a senior Peshawar Press Club president Arshad Aziz Malik and Secretary Irfan Musazai.