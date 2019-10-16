Prime Minister (PM) Mega Sports girls competition continues in Sargodha

The Prime Minister (PM) Mega Sports competitions of girls at Tehsil level has been continued here at Government Girls Comprehensive High School (GGCHS) after completion of sports competition in the Union Council (UC) level

SARGODHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Prime Minister (PM) Mega Sports competitions of girls at Tehsil level has been continued here at Government Girls Comprehensive High school (GGCHS) after completion of sports competition in the Union Council (UC) level.

The Sports event organizer Parveen Atta told APP on Wednesday that sports competition would be continued here till October 22 in which the winner teams of Girls schools in the UCs of Tehsil Sargodha were being participated. The schools belonging to tehsil Sargodha were now participating in the event being held in the GGCHS.

She said that under PM Mega sports event different sports competitions including cricket, Hockey, Football, Basketball, long jump, bicycling, race, ball through and rope pulling matches would be held on Tehsil level.

These matches would improve sports capabilities of the girl students and sports trend would also be started among students, she said.

The students were being encouraged to participate in the event for revival of sports activities, she added.

The Football and Hockey teams of the GGCHS were remained winner while the team of Government Girls High School Chack 79-NB has won the cycling competition.