UrduPoint.com

Punjab's Camp Probables Showing Improvement In Training Camp: DG SBP

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 08:23 PM

Punjab's camp probables showing improvement in training camp: DG SBP

Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh Friday said Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams were showing significant improvement in their performance and fitness during the week-long training camp, here at the Punjab Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh Friday said Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams were showing significant improvement in their performance and fitness during the week-long training camp, here at the Punjab Stadium.

He lauded the stamina and game skill of Punjab's young male and female athletes and expressed the hope that they would put up fine performance in the Inter-Provincial Athletics Youth Tournament, scheduled to be staged in Peshawar from Sept 27 to 29.

"Our expert coaches and trainers are imparting top level training to Punjab's young athletes".

Punjab's Under-17 Boys and Under-16 Girls athletics teams also took part in exhibition athletics competitions at the training camp under the watchful eyes of Sports Board Punjab's expert coaches and trainers at Punjab Stadium.

SBP's expert coaches arranged competitive athletics events to give young athletes valuable match practice ahead of the Peshawar event.

Punjab's Under-17 male athletes Riaz Ahmed, Saleem Ullah, Hammad, Hamza, Wasiq, Mohammad Mohsin, Abdullah Nawaz, Murad Khan, Shahid Khan, Mohammad Imran and Mohammad Junaid exhibited good performance in Long Jump, Javelin Throw, Discus Throw and Shot Putt events.

On the other hand, female sprinters Mareeb Malik, Fatima Saeed, Zara Tariq, Sana Farman, Sania Ijaz, Kashaf Bashir, Javeria and Amna M Hussain demonstrated their talent in 200m, 400m and 800m exhibition races.

Punjab's athletes are being trained under the supervision of Camp Commandant Tariq Nazir and coaches Ijaz Abdul Khaliq, Allah Ditta Tahir, Ms Nasreen and Ms Sajida.

Related Topics

Peshawar Sports Punjab Fine Young Male Event From Top

Recent Stories

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

5 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

5 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

5 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

5 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

5 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.