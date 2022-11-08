Central Punjab's Abdullah Shafique is in prime form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season. He entered the eighth round as the leading run scorer and on Tuesday, the 23-year-old right-handed opener stroked his third century of the tournament against Northern on what was the first day of the first-class four-day affair here at the LCCA Ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Central Punjab's Abdullah Shafique is in prime form in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy season. He entered the eighth round as the leading run scorer and on Tuesday, the 23-year-old right-handed opener stroked his third century of the tournament against Northern on what was the first day of the first-class four-day affair here at the LCCA Ground.

Central Punjab were 302 for five in 82 overs at the close of play with Abdullah's 155, scored at an impressive strike rate of 70.45, standing out. He punched 20 balls for fours and deposited three over the boundary rope for maximums in his 220-ball innings.

Musa Khan got the better of opener Abid Ali and one-drop Mohammad Saad that reduced Central Punjab to 34 for two. Soon, Tayyab Tahir, who has been in good touch this season, was undone by Nauman Ali as problems compounded for Central Punjab with the scorecard now reading 50 for three.

Abdullah then took control of the day's proceedings. He added important 92 runs with Qasim Akram, who made 38 off 97 before getting trapped LBW by Mubasir Khan, for the fourth wicket. The most crucial phase of the Central Punjab's innings, however, was the rearguard partnership between Abdullah and Faheem Ashraf of 145 that shifted the momentum in their favour.

The partnership ended when Abdullah was caught behind off Aamir Jamal.

Abdullah now has 791 runs in 11 innings at a handsome average of 79.

10. That he is in good form in the longer format augurs well for Pakistan who will host England and New Zealand for three and two Tests respectively over this winter. Abdullah has already made a name for himself in a brief seven-Test career by amassing 736 runs � which include two centuries and five half-centuries � at a brilliant average of 67.

On Wednesday, Faheem, who was not out on 68 off 108 (13 fours), will resume the proceedings in the company of Aamer Yamin, who was unbeaten on seven.

Due to heavy overnight rain and wet outfield, only two balls were bowled at the Abbottabad cricket Stadium during the match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan, who decided to bowl without contesting the toss.

Southern Punjab's opener Umar Siddiq was dismissed on what was the second and last ball of the day by Khurram Shahzad as the scorecard stood at none for one.

The third match of the round between Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will commence tomorrow at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

Scores in brief: Central Punjab elects to bat against Northern at the LCCA Ground Central Punjab 302-5, 82 overs (Abdullah Shafique 155, Faheem Ashraf 68 not out, Qasim Akram 38; Musa Khan 2-62)Toss uncontested � Balochistan opt to bowl against Southern Punjab at Abbottabad Cricket StadiumSouthern Punjab 0-1, 0.2 overs (Khurram Shahzad 1-0)