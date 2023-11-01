RMI Media Cricket League: Wins for PPC Panthers, Fighters & Cobras

PPC Panthers, Fighters and PPC Cobras recorded victories in the ongoing 7th edition of the RMI Media Cricket League being played here at Karnal Sher Khan Army Sports Stadium on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) PPC Panthers, Fighters and PPC Cobras recorded victories in the ongoing 7th edition of the RMI Media cricket League being played here at Karnal Sher Khan Army sports Stadium on Wednesday.

PPC Panthers defeated Tigers, Kings defeated PPC Qalandars while PPC Fighters defeated Dolphins in their respective matches. In the first match, PPC Fighters defeated PPC Dolphins by nine wickets, PPC Dolphins captain Shakeel Farman Ali won the toss and batted first by scoring a good 91 runs target after playing the allotted eight overs. Shakeel Farman Ali, Bureau Chief of Geo tv Peshawar, played a captain knock by adding a quick-fire half-century 50 runs including four towering sixes and five dashing boundaries all around the ground and received thundering applause from the sitting spectators.

He was so impressive in his 23-balls half-century. Waqar, Irfan Khan, and Naeem Babar took two wickets for the Fighters.

In reply, Kamran played the best game and scored unbeaten 51 runs with five boundaries and three sixes, Irfan Musazai of Sama TV scored 13 runs and Shah Faisal scored 11 runs. In the second match PPC Panthers beat PPC Tigers by 17 runs.

PPC Panthers captain Asrar won the toss and batted first and scored 122 runs for the loss of two wickets in the allotted eight overs in which Ali Akbar 25 with three boundaries and a six, Zahid 25 with three boundaries and Farid Ullah made 29 with five boundaries and one six.

In reply, PPC Tigers put up an excellent performance and scored 105 runs in pursuit of the desired target and lost the match. Wajid and Shehzad were outstanding with 51 runs and 34 runs. Wajid scored 51 off 27 balls with three sixes and five boundaries, and Shehzad smashed three boundaries and one six.

Shabbir and Farid dismissed two players each from the Panthers side. PPC Panthers won by 17 runs. The third match of the tournament was played between PPC Cobra and Qalandars, in which King Cobra defeated Qalandars by six wickets.

Qalandars scored 104 runs in the allotted overs while playing first, in which Fayyaz 49 including six boundaries and one six, Arsalan 22 with four boundaries and Zakir 19 with two boundaries were prominent scorers. Haroon dismissed a player from Cobra.

In reply, King Cobra achieved the target of the required run at the loss of one wicket, in which Rafat Ehsan hammered a cracking knock of 43 off 29 balls with, Mahmood smashed an elegant knock of 41 with five boundaries and Kamran was prominent scorer with sixteen runs including three boundaries. Khyber Union of Journalists Senior Vice President Imran Ayaz and General Secretary Imran Yousafzai were the chief guests along with Peshawar Press Club General Secretary Irfan Musazai Sports, Chairman Sports Committee Zafar Iqbal and other senior journalists were present.

