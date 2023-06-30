Open Menu

Russian Embassy Sends Note To Polish Foreign Ministry Over Detained Ice Hockey Player

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 30, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Russian Embassy Sends Note to Polish Foreign Ministry Over Detained Ice Hockey Player

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The Russian embassy in Warsaw has sent a note to the Polish Foreign Ministry to request information about a detained Russian ice hockey player, an embassy spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a Russian ice hockey player was detained in Poland on espionage charges. The media reported that the the player was named Maksim but his last name was not revealed.

"The embassy sent a note to the Polish Foreign Ministry with a request to confirm the information shared in the media about the detention of a Russian citizen and report on the charges against him," the spokesperson said.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed a strong protest to Poland over the player's detention, the ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.

"We express our strong protest to Warsaw," Zakharova told reporters, adding that Moscow "demands to immediately provide the Russian side with comprehensive explanations."

