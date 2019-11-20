UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sana Mir Takes Break From International Cricket

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:54 AM

Sana Mir takes break from international cricket

Sana Mir will miss next month’s ICC Women’s Championship ODIs and T20Is against England after deciding to take a break from international cricket

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019) Sana Mir will miss next month’s ICC Women’s Championship ODIs and T20Is against England after deciding to take a break from international cricket.

In a statement, Sana Mir said: “I have decided to take a break from international cricket and, as such, will not be available for selection for next month’s series against England. I will utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targets.

“My best wishes will remain with the Pakistan national women’s team in the series against England and I am sure they’ll produce their best cricket.”

The 20-probable training camp for the ODIs and T20I series will commence at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from 21 November, while the squads will be announced on 27 November.

The team will depart for Kuala Lumpur on November 30.

ICC Women’s Championship (seventh round schedule):

9 Dec – First ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), Kinrara Oval

12 Dec – Second ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), Kinrara Oval

14 Dec – Third ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), Kinrara Oval

17 Dec – First T20I, Kinrara Oval

19 Dec – Second T20I, Kinrara Oval

20 Dec – Third T20I, Kinrara Oval

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket ICC Kuala Lumpur November From Best

Recent Stories

Children worst victims of Indian state terrorism i ..

3 minutes ago

Indian occupied Kashmir continues to simmer with a ..

3 minutes ago

Triple-double history for King James as Lakers rol ..

3 minutes ago

Muslim women in Kenya raise butterflies to aid for ..

15 minutes ago

Israel strikes military sites in Syria: army

15 minutes ago

Pope lands in Thailand to kick off two-country Asi ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.