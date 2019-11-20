Sana Mir takes break from international cricket

Sana Mir will miss next month’s ICC Women’s Championship ODIs and T20Is against England after deciding to take a break from international cricket

In a statement, Sana Mir said: “I have decided to take a break from international cricket and, as such, will not be available for selection for next month’s series against England. I will utilise this time to plan and reset my future objectives and targets.

“My best wishes will remain with the Pakistan national women’s team in the series against England and I am sure they’ll produce their best cricket.”

The 20-probable training camp for the ODIs and T20I series will commence at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi from 21 November, while the squads will be announced on 27 November.

The team will depart for Kuala Lumpur on November 30.

ICC Women’s Championship (seventh round schedule):

9 Dec – First ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), Kinrara Oval

12 Dec – Second ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), Kinrara Oval

14 Dec – Third ODI (ICC Women’s Championship), Kinrara Oval

17 Dec – First T20I, Kinrara Oval

19 Dec – Second T20I, Kinrara Oval

20 Dec – Third T20I, Kinrara Oval