Saudi Arabia Out of Race to Host FIFA World Cup 2030 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Saudi Arabia will not bid to host the FIFA World Cup 2030, Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Saudi Arabia intended to host the championship together with Egypt and Greece.

However, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud reportedly contacted the Greek and Egyptian officials on Thursday to inform them that Saudi Arabia would not apply after all, citing the impossibility to compete against the joint bid of Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

So far, only Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay have confirmed their bid to host the championship. The hosts will be officially announced in September 2024.