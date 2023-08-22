Second Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship from August 23-27

The second Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2023 is scheduled from August 23 to 27 here at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan (RKJK) Squash Complex

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The second Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2023 is scheduled from August 23 to 27 here at Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan (RKJK) Squash Complex.

According to the Pakistan Navy news release, the 1st CNS International Squash Championship was held in the year 2000, since then the championship has been organized without disruption.

The second iteration of the Championship comprises 54 matches. The first qualifying round will be comprised of 8 matches played by 16 players each, 8 winning players from both categories (men & women) will join the eight top ranking National Players in the main round. Top national players will be seen in action during the tournament. The championship will display the spectacular skills and stamina of players throughout the event.

Pakistan Navy has an old and deep-rooted association with the game of Squash. This association of Pakistan Navy with Squash dates back to the independence of our motherland.

The game of squash started with a single court at Manora and today Pakistan Navy has Pakistan's largest and world-class Squash Complex at RKJK.

The journey from a single court to the present place has been possible through very deep commitment of Pakistan Navy of this game.

The RKJK was named after two legends of the game. Inaugurated by Admiral Yastur ul Haq Malik on 19 June 1991, this majestic complex comprises six courts including the newly built 4-sided glass court which was inaugurated on 21 July 2023 at RKJK, is also a testament to Pakistan Navy's efforts in the promotion of squash as a sport in the country.