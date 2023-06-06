Second torch lighting ceremony of inaugural Pink Games takes placed

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The second torch lighting ceremony of inaugural Pink Games held here at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Tuesday.

The Pink Games will be staged at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from June 7 to 10, 2023 under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab. The opening ceremony of the first Pink Games will be held at Punjab Stadium on June 7 (Wednesday) evening.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz was the chief guest on this occasion. He also inaugurated the E-Learning Centre at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Vice-Chancellor LCWU Dr Bushra Mirza, LCWU faculty and a large number of students also attended the Pink Games torch lighting ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider has been appointed Ambassador for Pink Games in which around 700 female athletes from ten universities will exhibit their skills in seven games – athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, cricket, hockey and table tennis during the 4-day Pink Games.

Addressing the torch lighting ceremony, Wahab Riaz said that Pakistan women have been blessed with great sports talent and the first edition of Pink Games will provide a suitable platform to talented girls of the province to demonstrate their hidden sports potential.

He said that there are several tournaments and opportunities for male players but this kind of facility and platform was not available for our talented girls. "In this regard we have a very fruitful meeting with DC Lahore Rafia Haider and we both agreed to initiate a sports event purely for females where they can showcase their true sports potential".

He informed that the Pink Games will be organised every year so that our girls can exhibit and polish their sports skills adequately on a regular basis. "We are planning to hold the Pink Games in March next year on the eve of International Women's Day. Besides this, we will enhance the prize money of Pink Games to Rs 10 million and this financial incentive will definitely prove to be a great motivation for female athletes," he added.