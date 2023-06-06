UrduPoint.com

Second Torch Lighting Ceremony Of Inaugural Pink Games Takes Placed

Muhammad Rameez Published June 06, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Second torch lighting ceremony of inaugural Pink Games takes placed

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The second torch lighting ceremony of inaugural Pink Games held here at the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) on Tuesday.

The Pink Games will be staged at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from June 7 to 10, 2023 under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab. The opening ceremony of the first Pink Games will be held at Punjab Stadium on June 7 (Wednesday) evening.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz was the chief guest on this occasion. He also inaugurated the E-Learning Centre at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU).

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Vice-Chancellor LCWU Dr Bushra Mirza, LCWU faculty and a large number of students also attended the Pink Games torch lighting ceremony.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Rafia Haider has been appointed Ambassador for Pink Games in which around 700 female athletes from ten universities will exhibit their skills in seven games – athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, cricket, hockey and table tennis during the 4-day Pink Games.

Addressing the torch lighting ceremony, Wahab Riaz said that Pakistan women have been blessed with great sports talent and the first edition of Pink Games will provide a suitable platform to talented girls of the province to demonstrate their hidden sports potential.

He said that there are several tournaments and opportunities for male players but this kind of facility and platform was not available for our talented girls. "In this regard we have a very fruitful meeting with DC Lahore Rafia Haider and we both agreed to initiate a sports event purely for females where they can showcase their true sports potential".

He informed that the Pink Games will be organised every year so that our girls can exhibit and polish their sports skills adequately on a regular basis. "We are planning to hold the Pink Games in March next year on the eve of International Women's Day. Besides this, we will enhance the prize money of Pink Games to Rs 10 million and this financial incentive will definitely prove to be a great motivation for female athletes," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Tennis Lahore Sports Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Badminton Male Wahab Riaz Money March June Women Event From LCWU Million

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Hela ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed condoles Mohamed Helal Al Kaabi on his mother&#039; ..

4 seconds ago
 SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industria ..

SEDD organises &#039;Towards Sustainable Industrial Future&#039; Forum

10 seconds ago
 Education is key to meeting requirements of next 5 ..

Education is key to meeting requirements of next 50 years: Mansour bin Zayed

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to dri ..

Emirates Post Group undergoes restructuring to drive growth

15 minutes ago
 SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

SDAL, Carrefour sign cooperation agreement

30 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah joins world in marking Global ..

Expo Centre Sharjah joins world in marking Global Exhibitions Day, highlights Sh ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.