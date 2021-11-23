UrduPoint.com

Senior Sports Journalist Khalid Khan Passes Away

Zeeshan Mehtab 57 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 05:20 PM

Senior Sports Journalist Khalid Khan passes away

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan's senior sports journalist and Daily Dawn Reporter Khalid Hasan Khan died in a local hospital on Monday in Karachi.

A passionate cricket writer Khalid was hospitalised after suffering a brain hemorrhage over two weeks of ago. Khalid was senior member of Karachi Press Club and Karachi Union of Journalists. He was 58 and left behind a widow and four daughters to mourn his death.

Late Khalid extensively covered domestic and international cricket at home. His last international assignment was in Rawalpindi where he flew to cover Pakistan Vs New Zealand ODI series which was unfortunately did not take place.

Late Khalid was an authority on domestic first class cricket which he covered comprehensively for decades.

He started his career by contributing for famous monthly cricket magazine The Cricketer and later switched to daily journalism the news soon its launch in 1990. He later joined Dawn over a decade.

Khalid was a popular reporter at the National Stadium Karachi Press Box. His death was a great loss to sports journalism in Pakistan. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Sports Died Rawalpindi Hasan Khan May New Zealand

Recent Stories

PM wins international award over his contribution ..

PM wins international award over his contribution for cricket

11 minutes ago
 Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promo ..

Commodore Syed Ahmed Salman Of Pakistan Navy Promoted To The Rank Of Rear Admira ..

14 minutes ago
 ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pak ..

ICC confident all cricket teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Troph ..

14 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees ..

Islamabad police to appoint `students’ internees’ to enhance liaison with pu ..

17 minutes ago
 Robbery gang busted in Khanewal

Robbery gang busted in Khanewal

2 minutes ago
 Livestock dept takes measures to promote buffalo

Livestock dept takes measures to promote buffalo

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.