Shadab Khan appointed captain of PSL 9 team of tournament

The selection criteria deliberated various aspects including consistency, impact on the team, overall performance and team balance.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) Shadab Khan has been appointed as the captain of the PSL 9 Team of the Tournament, following a meticulous selection process led by Usman Wahla, PCBDirector – International cricket, along with esteemed independent members Danny Morrison, Mark Butcher, Tariq Saeed, and Urooj Mumtaz.

Shadab Khan, aged 25, played a pivotal role in guiding Islamabad United to their third title, subsequently earning the Player of the Tournament award for his stellar all-round performance, amassing 305 runs and claiming 14 wickets in 12 matches.

Joining him from United are Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah.

Imad's exceptional performance in the final, clinching 5 wickets and contributing 19 runs, played a significant role in securing victory. Meanwhile, Naseem Shah, aged 21, made a triumphant return from injury, showcasing an impressive tally of 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.

56.

Saim Ayub's exceptional performances with both bat and ball earned him the title of the tournament's all-rounder.

Karachi Kings' emerging talent Muhammad Irfan Khan, showcasing his prowess with 171 runs and 8 catches, secured his place in the team. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam, leading the batting charts with an impressive 569 runs, and Saim Ayub, demonstrating remarkable all-round abilities with 345 runs and 8 wickets, were also included.

Multan Sultans, appearing in their fourth final, dominated the lineup with five players in the XI, featuring Usman Khan, Chris Jordan, and David Willey, alongside notable contributors Usama Mir and Iftikhar Ahmed. Mohammad Rizwan, skipper of the Sultans, was bestowed the honor of being named the 12th man.

Team:

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Usman Khan*, Shadab Khan (Captain), Iftikhar Ahmed , Imad Wasim, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Chris Jordan* , David Willey*, Usama Mir, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Rizwan