Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the selection committee members presented various arguments both for and against appointing Shaheen as captain, leading to a lack of consensus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 30th, 2024) Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan's T20 cricket captain, on Saturday expressed his dissatisfaction amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his leadership role.

The sources said that the selection committee members presented various arguments both for and against appointing Shaheen as captain, leading to a lack of consensus.

They said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selection committee, tasked with deciding the team's captain, is divided on whether to replace him.

The fast bowler himself was approached by the committee regarding this issue. Shaheen, the sources said, expressed displeasure over the controversy.

Babar had stepped down from captaincy in all formats following Pakistan's disappointing exit from the 2023 One Day World Cup. Subsequently, Shaheen Afridi was appointed T20 captain, while Shan Masood took over as Test captain.

However, Babar's strong candidacy for the captaincy position gained traction, particularly after Lahore Qalandars' poor performance in the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and changes within the PCB.

A recent meeting chaired by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, attended by Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer, and members of the selection committee including Muhammad Yousuf, Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq, Bilal Asif, and Director of International Cricket Osman Wahla, discussed recommendations regarding the national team's captaincy.

Among the Names under consideration, Gary Kirsten is being looked at for the head coach position in white-ball cricket while Jason Gillespie is being considered for the role of red-ball coach.

The discussions also included deliberations on potential changes in leadership and coaching staff for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

The PCB is considering a unique approach by appointing separate coaches for red and white-ball cricket, with advertisements released on the board's website regarding this matter.