Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The captain of Karachi Kings Shan Masood on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over his team’s performance in the ongoing HBL PSL 9.

During a press conference after a thrilling match against Peshawar Zalmi, Masood stated that Karachi Kings played good cricket throughout the tournament.

“I am satisfied with the performance of Karachi Kings in this season. We lost two close games, which we could have won if we avoided small mistakes. But this is part of the game,” said the left-handed batter.

“Our team was hit with an unfortunate situation with 13 of our players falling ill in the middle of the tournament. It dented our plans as we had to make changes to our combination.

“Meanwhile, we also had to rely on other results, but they did not go in our favour.”

Talking about his own performance, Shan Masood expressed disappointment over his batting performance.

“I admit that I could not perform at my best this season.

I have given performances in previous seasons of HBL PSL and wanted to replicate them in this season, but unfortunately, it did not happen,” he remarked.

Karachi Kings lost their last group match against Peshawar Zalmi by a narrow two-run margin after a thrilling last over.

“The wicket was tricky and we made some smal mistakes, while Peshawar Zalmi bowled well, resulting in their victory,” said Karachi Kings’ captain.

Shan Masood also appreciated young spinner Arafat Minhas for his impressive performance against Peshawar Zalmi. Arafat claimed one wicket for 11 runs in his four overs.

“Arafat [Minhas] performed brilliantly, taking full advantage of the conditions. He came into the squad this year along with 6 other players who have never played in the HBL PSL before.

“We gave chances to the youngsters according to the situation and made sure that they get the right mentorship from the senior players.”