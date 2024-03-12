Open Menu

Shan Masood Not Satisfied With His Performance In HBL PSL 9 Season

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 12, 2024 | 05:46 PM

Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season

The captain of Karachi Kings Shan Masood on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over his team’s performance in the ongoing HBL PSL 9

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The captain of Karachi Kings Shan Masood on Tuesday expressed his satisfaction over his team’s performance in the ongoing HBL PSL 9.

During a press conference after a thrilling match against Peshawar Zalmi, Masood stated that Karachi Kings played good cricket throughout the tournament.

“I am satisfied with the performance of Karachi Kings in this season. We lost two close games, which we could have won if we avoided small mistakes. But this is part of the game,” said the left-handed batter.

“Our team was hit with an unfortunate situation with 13 of our players falling ill in the middle of the tournament. It dented our plans as we had to make changes to our combination.

“Meanwhile, we also had to rely on other results, but they did not go in our favour.”

Talking about his own performance, Shan Masood expressed disappointment over his batting performance.

“I admit that I could not perform at my best this season.

I have given performances in previous seasons of HBL PSL and wanted to replicate them in this season, but unfortunately, it did not happen,” he remarked.

Karachi Kings lost their last group match against Peshawar Zalmi by a narrow two-run margin after a thrilling last over.

“The wicket was tricky and we made some smal mistakes, while Peshawar Zalmi bowled well, resulting in their victory,” said Karachi Kings’ captain.

Shan Masood also appreciated young spinner Arafat Minhas for his impressive performance against Peshawar Zalmi. Arafat claimed one wicket for 11 runs in his four overs.

“Arafat [Minhas] performed brilliantly, taking full advantage of the conditions. He came into the squad this year along with 6 other players who have never played in the HBL PSL before.

“We gave chances to the youngsters according to the situation and made sure that they get the right mentorship from the senior players.”

Related Topics

Cricket Pakistan Super League Young Shan Masood Karachi Kings From Best Habib Bank Limited Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her ..

How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?

14 minutes ago
 Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables

Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables

18 seconds ago
 Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, s ..

Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
 PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports

PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports

10 seconds ago
 President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

2 hours ago
 SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate

SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate

12 seconds ago
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

3 hours ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket match held in Larkana in Memory of Ayaz So ..

Cricket match held in Larkana in Memory of Ayaz Soomro

13 seconds ago
 Most markets push higher as US inflation data loom ..

Most markets push higher as US inflation data looms

15 seconds ago
 Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in afternoon tr ..

Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in afternoon trade

16 seconds ago
 Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports