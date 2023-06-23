Shehzad Club, City club to clash in Inter-Club Kabaddi in Bannu

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Shehzad Club and City Club clashed in the grand final of the Bannu Inter-Club Kabaddi Championship being played at Malik Riaz Kabaddi Arena with hundreds and thousands of spectators witnessing the semi-final matches on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mehmood Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion who along with thousands of enthusiastic spectators witnessed the semi-finals matches.

Regional Sports Officer Amir Zahir Shah, and other officials were also present.

In the first semi-final Shehzad Club defeated Serat Khail Club by 44-43 points. Both Shehzad Club and Serat Khail played well and gave each other a tough fight wherein they were also tied 23-23 at the half-time.

The vociferous crowd were at the toes when the riders either Shehzad Club or Serat Khail were on attack on each other's court.

Shehzad Club played well, especially in the last quarters of the match.

Shehzad Club had local support while the villagers of the Serat Khail were also there and supported their respective teams.

It was 44-43 when Shehzad Club defeated Serat Khail club and marched into the final.

On the other hand Serat Khail also played well but their last rider due to mistake failed to get a point and thus Shehzad Club won the semi-final.

In the second semi-final Bannu City Club defeated Kanda Club by 45-41 in another closely contested encounter played on hot-note.

Bannu City has the services of a national Kabaddi player, who gave a tough fight to Kanda Club.

Surprisingly Kanda Club was leading the first session at 24-26 but later on in the second session Bannu City Club played well and marched into victory.

Talking to APP, Amir Zahir Shah, said that the Bannu District Inter-Club Kabaddi Championship, is a regular feature of the District sports Calendar wherein a total of six clubs are taking part in the Kabaddi Championship.