- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Sindh Sports Minister rates Pakistan among top teams in world of Blind Cricket
Sindh Sports Minister Rates Pakistan Among Top Teams In World Of Blind Cricket
Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Sindh Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, has rated Pakistan among the top teams in the world of Blind Cricket
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Sindh Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, has rated Pakistan among the top teams in the world of Blind Cricket.
He said our blind cricketers have been showcasing outstanding performance across all formats of international cricket, he said in a statement issued here.
He said this during a meeting with the Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Syed Sultan Shah, at his office. It was also attended by Provincial Secretary Sports Jalaluddin Mahar, Chief Engineer Aslam Mahar, Media Advisor of Pakistan Olympic Association Asif Azeem, and Secretary of Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput.
Provincial Minister for Sports said to host the upcoming Fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan was an honour.
Government of Sindh is prepared to host this mega event in Karachi.
I will play my full role in organizing the World Cup in Karachi, he said.
He expressed confidence while talking to PBCC Chairman Sultan Shah that he would talk to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in this regard, ensuring that we do not miss this important opportunity.
Hosting the Blind Cricket World Cup will not only further facilitate the revival of international sports in the country but will also provide our players with the opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of their home crowds and spectators, he said.
During the meeting, PBCC Chairman informed the Provincial Sports Minister that the matches of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup would be held from November 22 to December 3. Seven countries, including India, have confirmed their participation in this prestigious event.
Recent Stories
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad
VC visits examination centers
Full commission meeting of SPSC held
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..
Textile unit imposed fine
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards
More Stories From Sports
-
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karachi12 minutes ago
-
'Rappers and yodellers': Nagelsmann strikes balance in Euro 2024 squad7 minutes ago
-
PFF NC attends AFC Congress in Thailand6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan team intensifies training ahead of FIH Nation’s Cup2 hours ago
-
Trials of boys, girls of Malakand region to start from May 20: RSO Malakand3 hours ago
-
Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team4 hours ago
-
T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’s Nassau’s ground5 hours ago
-
Five-star Celtic seal 54th Scottish league title8 hours ago
-
Pakistan qualifies for Central Asian Volleyball League final22 hours ago
-
Pakistan wins bronze medal in Poomsae event of Asian Taekwondo Championship23 hours ago
-
VC praise interest of women, children in challenging sports23 hours ago
-
Babar Azam promises ‘positive intent’, aggressive approach against England23 hours ago