Sindh Sports Minister Rates Pakistan Among Top Teams In World Of Blind Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Sindh Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, has rated Pakistan among the top teams in the world of Blind Cricket

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Sindh Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, has rated Pakistan among the top teams in the world of Blind Cricket.

He said our blind cricketers have been showcasing outstanding performance across all formats of international cricket, he said in a statement issued here.

He said this during a meeting with the Chairman of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC), Syed Sultan Shah, at his office. It was also attended by Provincial Secretary Sports Jalaluddin Mahar, Chief Engineer Aslam Mahar, Media Advisor of Pakistan Olympic Association Asif Azeem, and Secretary of Sindh Olympic Association Ahmed Ali Rajput.

Provincial Minister for Sports said to host the upcoming Fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Pakistan was an honour.

Government of Sindh is prepared to host this mega event in Karachi.

I will play my full role in organizing the World Cup in Karachi, he said.

He expressed confidence while talking to PBCC Chairman Sultan Shah that he would talk to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in this regard, ensuring that we do not miss this important opportunity.

Hosting the Blind Cricket World Cup will not only further facilitate the revival of international sports in the country but will also provide our players with the opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of their home crowds and spectators, he said.

During the meeting, PBCC Chairman informed the Provincial Sports Minister that the matches of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup would be held from November 22 to December 3. Seven countries, including India, have confirmed their participation in this prestigious event.

