UrduPoint.com

Some 35% Of Tickets For Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Sold Outside France - IOC

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 21, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Some 35% of Tickets for Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Sold Outside France - IOC

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) About 35% of the total number of the tickets sold for Olympic Games Paris 2024 have been purchased outside France, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Director Christophe Dubi said Tuesday.

"About 35% of the tickets were sold outside of France. There are a lot of test events being held this summer in the run-up to the Olympics. Different scenarios are being worked on. We also have a very positive situation with the volunteers," Dubi told a news conference after the first day of the IOC Executive board meeting.

He said that over 2 million students were engaged as volunteers, adding that the organizing committee of the Paris Olympic Games has done an excellent job.

The Executive Board also approved the transfer of the speed skating competitions during the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 to Milan and the holding of the ski mountain competitions in Bormio.

"We have approved the final number of disciplines at the 2026 Olympics. A new format was approved in the ski combination. There will be a team - one athlete in the speed skiing discipline and one in slalom. This format is adopted by FIS (the International Ski and Snowboard Federation). Also, we decreased the quota in biathlon; that is why we accepted the FIS proposal to decrease the number of team members from four to two," IOC sports Director Kit McConnell said.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26-August 11, 2024. IOC said in late May that 6.8 million of the 10 million tickets for the Olympic Games had already been sold.

Related Topics

Sports France Job Paris Milan May July Olympics International Olympic Committee From Million

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

1 hour ago
 US, Netherlands win IWBF Wheelchair Basketball Wor ..

US, Netherlands win IWBF Wheelchair Basketball World Championships in Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Pri ..

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

1 hour ago
 Slovenian embassy celebrates National Day

Slovenian embassy celebrates National Day

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador meets Nepalese Finance Minister

UAE Ambassador meets Nepalese Finance Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.