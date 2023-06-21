Some 35% of Tickets for Paris 2024 Summer Olympics Sold Outside France - IOC

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) About 35% of the total number of the tickets sold for Olympic Games Paris 2024 have been purchased outside France, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Director Christophe Dubi said Tuesday.

"About 35% of the tickets were sold outside of France. There are a lot of test events being held this summer in the run-up to the Olympics. Different scenarios are being worked on. We also have a very positive situation with the volunteers," Dubi told a news conference after the first day of the IOC Executive board meeting.

He said that over 2 million students were engaged as volunteers, adding that the organizing committee of the Paris Olympic Games has done an excellent job.

The Executive Board also approved the transfer of the speed skating competitions during the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 to Milan and the holding of the ski mountain competitions in Bormio.

"We have approved the final number of disciplines at the 2026 Olympics. A new format was approved in the ski combination. There will be a team - one athlete in the speed skiing discipline and one in slalom. This format is adopted by FIS (the International Ski and Snowboard Federation). Also, we decreased the quota in biathlon; that is why we accepted the FIS proposal to decrease the number of team members from four to two," IOC sports Director Kit McConnell said.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26-August 11, 2024. IOC said in late May that 6.8 million of the 10 million tickets for the Olympic Games had already been sold.