Sports create tolerance in youth

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and foreign teams of all games would visit to Pakistan soon

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and foreign teams of all games would visit to Pakistan soon.

He said that Kabaddi world cup and Pakistan Super League (PSL) events in the country proved that Pakistani were peaceful nation.

Provincial minister expressed these views while addressing 45th sports gala ceremony of Government Post Graduate college Civil Lines here on Saturday.

He said that our youth had lot of potential adding that they could brighten the name of the country if provided them the opportunities.

He said that participation of students in sports gala was good omen and added that sports created tolerance in students and passion to go forward.

He said that country was heading forward on way to progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and country's image was improving at international level. He said that country would also be obtained more successes.

Later, provincial parliamentary secretary and principal Prof Dr Ibrar Abdul Salam and others distributed prizes among theposition holder students.