UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Create Tolerance In Youth

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 04:06 PM

Sports create tolerance in youth

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and foreign teams of all games would visit to Pakistan soon

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi said that Pakistan was a peaceful country and foreign teams of all games would visit to Pakistan soon.

He said that Kabaddi world cup and Pakistan Super League (PSL) events in the country proved that Pakistani were peaceful nation.

Provincial minister expressed these views while addressing 45th sports gala ceremony of Government Post Graduate college Civil Lines here on Saturday.

He said that our youth had lot of potential adding that they could brighten the name of the country if provided them the opportunities.

He said that participation of students in sports gala was good omen and added that sports created tolerance in students and passion to go forward.

He said that country was heading forward on way to progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and country's image was improving at international level. He said that country would also be obtained more successes.

Later, provincial parliamentary secretary and principal Prof Dr Ibrar Abdul Salam and others distributed prizes among theposition holder students.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Sports Kabaddi Pakistan Super League Visit Progress Cuban Peso Post All Government

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan’s PM receives GCTP delegation

7 minutes ago

Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz visits KTH inspected ..

49 seconds ago

First Death From COVID-19 Coronavirus Registered i ..

52 seconds ago

PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah condemns NAB’s raid ..

11 minutes ago

China wins international respect for virus fight: ..

53 seconds ago

Arrangements regarding UN Secretary General's arri ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.