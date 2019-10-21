UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sports Gala & Prize Distribution Ceremony Held

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:04 PM

Sports gala & prize distribution ceremony held

An investiture Sports Gala & Prize Distribution ceremony under aegis of Federal Government Educational Institutions FGEIs (C/G) held at FG Public School No 2 (Boys) Tariqabad here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :An investiture Sports Gala & prize Distribution ceremony under aegis of Federal Government Educational Institutions FGEIs (C/G) held at FG Public school No 2 (Boys) Tariqabad here on Monday.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Deputy Director Col Saadatullah FGEIs Chaklala Region.

Principal FG Public School No 2 (Boys) Principal Muhammad Afzal Tahir, teachers, sports in charges and players of Rawalpindi Region were also present in the ceremony.

While addressing to the players, Deputy Director Col Saadatullah said, FGEIs (C/G) kept on its outstanding traditions in the field of sports and maintained its excellence and edge over the rival institutions.

FGEIs(C/G) is one of the finest sports nurseries for producing and grooming sportsmen for National teams, and has been maintaining its tradition of excellence in sports and has produced hundreds of National and International sportsmen who represented Pakistan with distinction.

He said that the importance of sports and other co-curricular activities could not be ruled out.

"Besides providing the much needed physical activity, these are also important for the personality development of the students," he added.

The prizes were distributed among position holders of the competitions by the chief guest.

The overall Trophy of sports for this year was won by FG Public School No 2 (Boys) Tariqabad (FG Technical School Rwp).

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports Rawalpindi Government

Recent Stories

ADFD hosts lecture on sustainable development fund ..

21 minutes ago

Hong Kong Authorities Offer Apologies for Water Ca ..

2 minutes ago

Putin to Hold Talks With Cuban President Diaz-Cane ..

2 minutes ago

Berlin Hopes Turkey's Offensive in North Syria Wil ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Backs Push for Wider Representation of Asia ..

2 minutes ago

MoHAP honours 49 facilities as part of &#039;Baby ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.