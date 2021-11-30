UrduPoint.com

SPS Defeats CC Larkana In Cricket, Football, Hockey, Loses In Badminton

Zeeshan Mehtab 7 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 08:48 PM

SPS defeats CC Larkana in cricket, football, hockey, loses in badminton

Sports teams of Cadet College Larkana visited Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur for sports fixtures

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Sports teams of Cadet College Larkana visited Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur for sports fixtures.

Four different sports competitions were part of the fixture. In the cricket match, the Sadiq Public School team defeated the Cadet College Larkana team by 85 runs.

In the football match, the Sadiq Public School team defeated Cadet College Larkana by 3-0 score.

Similarly, in the hockey match, the SPS team outclassed the Cadet College Larkana team by a 7-0 score.

In the competition of badminton, the team of Cadet College was defeated Sadiq Public School by 3-0.

Overall, the sports fixture was won by Sadiq Public School won by three to one.

Related Topics

Cricket Football Hockey Sports Badminton Bahawalpur Larkana

Recent Stories

French military facing growing protests in Sahel

French military facing growing protests in Sahel

58 seconds ago
 150 smoke emitting vehicles impounded, 13 factorie ..

150 smoke emitting vehicles impounded, 13 factories imposed heavy fines: DC

1 minute ago
 FCSC documents UAE’s economic advancement over 5 ..

FCSC documents UAE’s economic advancement over 50 years

11 minutes ago
 Spain to Suspend Air Traffic With Seven African Co ..

Spain to Suspend Air Traffic With Seven African Countries Over Omicron Coronavir ..

1 minute ago
 Trump Calls for National Guard to Handle Smash-and ..

Trump Calls for National Guard to Handle Smash-and-Grab Robberies in California

1 minute ago
 US Envoy for Global COVID-19 Response Leaves Post ..

US Envoy for Global COVID-19 Response Leaves Post to Rejoin Nonprofit Fighting P ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.