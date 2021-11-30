SPS defeats CC Larkana in cricket, football, hockey, loses in badminton

Sports teams of Cadet College Larkana visited Sadiq Public School Bahawalpur for sports fixtures

BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Sports teams of Cadet College Larkana visited Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur for sports fixtures.

Four different sports competitions were part of the fixture. In the cricket match, the Sadiq Public School team defeated the Cadet College Larkana team by 85 runs.

In the football match, the Sadiq Public School team defeated Cadet College Larkana by 3-0 score.

Similarly, in the hockey match, the SPS team outclassed the Cadet College Larkana team by a 7-0 score.

In the competition of badminton, the team of Cadet College was defeated Sadiq Public School by 3-0.

Overall, the sports fixture was won by Sadiq Public School won by three to one.