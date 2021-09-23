Tight security arrangements finalized for National T-20 matches; 2500 cops deployed

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration, Police and City Traffic Police (CTP) on Thursday finalized all the arrangements including security for Pakistan National T-20 cricket matches while over 2500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to a police spokesman, over 2500 personnel of Rawalpindi district Police had been deployed to ensure security of the stadium.

On the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, tight security arrangements have been finalized. Special control rooms have been set up besides installation of walk-through gates and CCTV cameras.

Elite Force, Dolphin Force, District Police and Lady Police are performing security and patrol duties.

In addition to expert snipers, special personnel have also been deployed on the rooftops of the buildings on the sides of the stadium and along the route.

Suspicious persons and suspicious activities are being closely monitored.

After body search, entry is being allowed in the stadium and parking is not being allowed in any area except in the allotted space.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi police would utilize all available resources to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

A CTP spokesman informed APP that CTP on the directives of Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, Rai Mazhar Iqbal had finalized all the arrangements to facilitate the citizens during National T-20 cricket matches which kicked off today here at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and continue till October 3.

He said that total 83 traffic wardens and 21 traffic assistants under the supervision of a DSP and nine Inspectors had been deployed to ease traffic flow on the roads in the circle.

The CTO said that all-out efforts would be made to regulate traffic on city roads during the cricket matches.

Traffic Wardens would also take strict action in accordance with the law against tinted glass vehicles and without number plate vehicles and motorcycles.

According to a district administration spokesman, National T-20 tournament had been kicked off here on Thursday with first match between Balochistan and Northern.

The 18 matches, which were earlier planned for Multan, are now being played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium till October 3.

In order to encourage vaccinated cricket fans from all walks of life, the tickets have been kept at a highly affordable price of Rs 500 Platinum category, 300 VIP and 200 premium category.

The tournament will showcase the best of Pakistan's T20 talent with the entire 18 member ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad featuring for the six participating sides.

Pindi Cricket Stadium will stage the first 18 matches from 23rd September to 3 October.

Tickets can be bought from www.Bookme.pk website or Bookme's mobile applications, M&P courier offices across Pakistan and over the phone.

Online purchases can be made on the following address: https://cricket.bookme.pk or download Bookme android/iOS app. For purchase through phone the Bookme's helpline needs to be called at: 0313 7786 888.

For the enclosures designated as Family enclosures a 10 per cent discount will be offered on purchase of three or more tickets.

Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to purchase the tickets.

NADRA-issued Vaccination Certificates must be shown at the time of purchase and when gaining access to the stadium. Original ID cards are mandatory.

Individuals between the ages of 17 and 18 should be partially vaccinated to access the stadium (must carry proof of partial vaccination). Wearing of mask will be mandatory. Tickets are non-transferable. Anyone violating Bio-Secure protocols is liable to be evicted out of the venue.

