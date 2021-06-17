UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Today PSL 6 Match 27 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars 17 June 2021: Watch LIVE On TV

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 10:22 PM

Today PSL 6 Match 27 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars 17 June 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Karachi Kings, the winners of PSL 2020, and Lahore Qalandars, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 27th match of PSL on Thursday, 17th June 2021 at 11 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Karachi Kings Squad Today in PSL 2021

Karachi Kings in PSL 6 is having 18 squad members, including 3 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Karachi Kings squad.

Local Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

  • Babar Azam
  • Mohammad Haris
  • Sharjeel khan
  • Zeeshan Malik
  • Aamer Yamin
  • Danish Aziz
  • Imad Wasim (Captain)
  • Qasim Akram
  • Abbas Afridi
  • Arshad Iqbal
  • Mohammad Amir
  • Mohammad Ilyas
  • Noor Ahmad
  • Waqas Maqsood

Foreign Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

  • Najibullah Zadran
  • Chadwick Walton
  • Thisara Perera

Let's have in-depth details about this squad of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Herschelle Gibba is the coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021. The Assistant Coach is Azhar Mehmood..

Captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Imad Wasim is going to lead the Karachi Kings as captain. He is an excellent batsman, Pakistan’s under-19 Young cricketer.

Platinum Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Muhammad Amir (Bowler)
  • Babar Azam (Batsman)

Diamond Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Imad Wasim (all-rounder)

Gold Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)
  • Amir Yamin (Batsman)
  • Chadwick Walton (Right-hand Batsman)

Silver Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Waqas Maqsood
  • Zeeshan Malik (Right-handed Batsman)
  • Danish Aziz (Left-handed Batsman)
  • Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-fast Bowler)

Emerging Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Arshad Iqbal
  • Qasim Akram

Supplementary Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Noor Ahmad

Batsman of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Babar Azam
  • Martin Guptill
  • Mohammad Haris
  • Najibullah Zadran
  • Sharjeel Khan
  • Zeeshan Malik
  • Chadwick Walton

Bowlers of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Abbas Afridi
  • Arshad Iqbal
  • Mohammad Amir
  • Mohammad Ilyas
  • Noor Ahmad
  • Waqas Maqsood

All Rounders of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Aamer Yamin
  • Danish Aziz
  • Imad Wasim (C)
  • Qasim Akram
  • Thisara Perera

Lahore Qalandars Squad Today in PSL 2021

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Lahore Qalandars squad.

Local Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

  • Fakhar Zaman
  • Mohammad Faizan
  • Sohail Akhtar (Captain)
  • Agha Salman
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Muhammad Zaid
  • Zeeshan Ashraf
  • Ahmed Daniyal
  • Ahmed Daniyal
  • Dilbar Hussain
  • Haris Rauf
  • Maaz Khan
  • Rashid Khan
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Sultan Ahmed

Foreign Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL season 6 is Aaqib Javed.

The Batting Coach is Mansoor Rana. Furthermore, they have Sameen Rana as the COO & Manager and Shahzad Butt as Fielding Coach.

Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Sohail Akhtar is the Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6, and an all rounder player.

Platinum Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Rashid Khan

Diamond Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Fakhar Zaman
  • David Woese
  • Haris Rauf

Gold Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Ben Dunk
  • Dilbar Hussain

Silver Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Sohail Akhtar
  • Zeeshan Ashraf
  • Muhammad Faizan

Emerging Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Maaz Khan

Batsman of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Callum Ferguson
  • Fakher Zaman
  • Mohammad Faizan
  • Muhammad Zaid
  • Ben Dunk
  • Zeeshan Ashraf

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Ahmed Daniyal
  • Dilbar Hussain
  • Haris Rauf
  • Maaz Khan
  • Rashid Khan
  • Shaheen Afridi
  • Sultan Ahmed

All Rounder of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

  • Sohail Akhtar
  • Tim David
  • Agha Salman
  • James Daulkner
  • Mohammad Hafeez
  • Seekkuge Prasanna

Wicket Keeper of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India USA Africa Cricket Lahore Afghanistan Australia Sports Bangladesh Sri Lanka Canada Pakistan Super League UAE Qatar Young David Singapore Lead Ireland United Kingdom Brunei Bhutan South Africa Zimbabwe Kenya Maldives Malaysia Nepal Lahore Qalandars Gold Silver Karachi Kings TV All From Coach PTV PTV Sports New Zealand

Recent Stories

UAE’s support for Yemen in addressing COVID-19 h ..

28 minutes ago

Berrettini outclasses Murray at Queen's

3 minutes ago

EU ministers baulk at banking reform

3 minutes ago

European Commission Approves Greek Economic Recove ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Does Not Pose 'Black Swan' Event Threat - C ..

3 minutes ago

Falcon 9 Rocket Successfully Launches GPS Satellit ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.