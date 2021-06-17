Today PSL 6 Match 27 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars 17 June 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karachi Kings, the winners of PSL 2020, and Lahore Qalandars, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 27th match of PSL on Thursday, 17th June 2021 at 11 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch Today PSL Match 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Karachi Kings Squad Today in PSL 2021

Karachi Kings in PSL 6 is having 18 squad members, including 3 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Karachi Kings squad.

Local Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Babar Azam

Mohammad Haris

Sharjeel khan

Zeeshan Malik

Aamer Yamin

Danish Aziz

Imad Wasim (Captain)

Qasim Akram

Abbas Afridi

Arshad Iqbal

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Ilyas

Noor Ahmad

Waqas Maqsood

Foreign Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Najibullah Zadran

Chadwick Walton

Thisara Perera

Let's have in-depth details about this squad of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Herschelle Gibba is the coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021. The Assistant Coach is Azhar Mehmood..

Captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Imad Wasim is going to lead the Karachi Kings as captain. He is an excellent batsman, Pakistan’s under-19 Young cricketer.

Platinum Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Amir (Bowler)

Babar Azam (Batsman)

Diamond Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Imad Wasim (all-rounder)

Gold Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)

Amir Yamin (Batsman)

Chadwick Walton (Right-hand Batsman)

Silver Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Waqas Maqsood

Zeeshan Malik (Right-handed Batsman)

Danish Aziz (Left-handed Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-fast Bowler)

Emerging Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Arshad Iqbal

Qasim Akram

Supplementary Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Noor Ahmad

Batsman of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Babar Azam

Martin Guptill

Mohammad Haris

Najibullah Zadran

Sharjeel Khan

Zeeshan Malik

Chadwick Walton

Bowlers of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Abbas Afridi

Arshad Iqbal

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Ilyas

Noor Ahmad

Waqas Maqsood

All Rounders of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Aamer Yamin

Danish Aziz

Imad Wasim (C)

Qasim Akram

Thisara Perera

Lahore Qalandars Squad Today in PSL 2021

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Lahore Qalandars squad.

Local Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Fakhar Zaman

Mohammad Faizan

Sohail Akhtar (Captain)

Agha Salman

Mohammad Hafeez

Muhammad Zaid

Zeeshan Ashraf

Ahmed Daniyal

Dilbar Hussain

Haris Rauf

Maaz Khan

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Afridi

Sultan Ahmed

Foreign Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Callum Ferguson (Australia)

Tim David (Singapore)

James Faulkner (Australia)

Seekkuge Prasanna (Sri Lanka)

Ben Dunk (Australia)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6.

Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL season 6 is Aaqib Javed.

The Batting Coach is Mansoor Rana. Furthermore, they have Sameen Rana as the COO & Manager and Shahzad Butt as Fielding Coach.

Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Sohail Akhtar is the Captain of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6, and an all rounder player.

Platinum Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Hafeez

Rashid Khan

Diamond Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Fakhar Zaman

David Woese

Haris Rauf

Gold Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Ben Dunk

Dilbar Hussain

Silver Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Sohail Akhtar

Zeeshan Ashraf

Muhammad Faizan

Emerging Category Players of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Maaz Khan

Batsman of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Callum Ferguson

Fakher Zaman

Mohammad Faizan

Muhammad Zaid

Ben Dunk

Zeeshan Ashraf

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Ahmed Daniyal

Dilbar Hussain

Haris Rauf

Maaz Khan

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Afridi

Sultan Ahmed

All Rounder of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Sohail Akhtar

Tim David

Agha Salman

James Daulkner

Mohammad Hafeez

Seekkuge Prasanna

Wicket Keeper of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 6th Edition.

Zeeshan Ashraf is the wicketkeeper for Lahore Qalandars in PSL season 6 today.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Lahore Qalandars LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.