- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans 10 June 2021: Watch PSL LIVE on TV
Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans 10 June 2021: Watch PSL LIVE On TV
Arslan Farid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 05:32 PM
Karachi Kings, the winners of PSL 2020, and Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 16th match of PSL on Thursday, 10th June 2021 at 6:30 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch today match of PSL 2021 live but first, let's look at both teams' squads.
Karachi Kings Squad Today in PSL 2021
Karachi Kings in PSL 6 is having 18 squad members, including 3 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Karachi Kings squad.
Local Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.
- Babar Azam
- Mohammad Haris
- Sharjeel khan
- Zeeshan Malik
- Aamer Yamin
- Danish Aziz
- Imad Wasim (Captain)
- Qasim Akram
- Abbas Afridi
- Arshad Iqbal
- Mohammad Amir
- Mohammad Ilyas
- Noor Ahmad
- Waqas Maqsood
Foreign Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.
- Najibullah Zadran
- Chadwick Walton
- Thisara Perera
Let's have in-depth details about this squad of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.
Coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Herschelle Gibba is the coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021. The Assistant Coach is Azhar Mehmood..
Captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Imad Wasim is going to lead the Karachi Kings as captain. He is an excellent batsman, Pakistan’s under-19 Young cricketer.
Platinum Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Muhammad Amir (Bowler)
- Babar Azam (Batsman)
Diamond Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Imad Wasim (all-rounder)
Gold Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)
- Amir Yamin (Batsman)
- Chadwick Walton (Right-hand Batsman)
Silver Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Waqas Maqsood
- Zeeshan Malik (Right-handed Batsman)
- Danish Aziz (Left-handed Batsman)
- Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-fast Bowler)
Emerging Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Arshad Iqbal
- Qasim Akram
Supplementary Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Noor Ahmad
Batsman of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Babar Azam
- Martin Guptill
- Mohammad Haris
- Najibullah Zadran
- Sharjeel Khan
- Zeeshan Malik
- Chadwick Walton
Bowlers of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Abbas Afridi
- Arshad Iqbal
- Mohammad Amir
- Mohammad Ilyas
- Noor Ahmad
- Waqas Maqsood
All Rounders of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.
- Aamer Yamin
- Danish Aziz
- Imad Wasim (C)
- Qasim Akram
- Thisara Perera
Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021
Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 20 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.
Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
- Khushdil Shah
- Shab Masood
- Sohaib Maqsood
- Waseem Muhammad
- Asif Afridi
- Hammad Azam
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Imran Khan
- Imran Tahir
- Mohammad Umar
- Shahnawaz Dhani
- Sohaibullah
- Sohail Khan
- Sohail Tanvir
- Usman Qadir
Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
- Johnson Charles (St. Lucian)
- Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)
- Shimron Hetmyer (Guyanese)
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)
- Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)
Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.
Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower.
The Team Director is Wasim Akram. Furthermore, they have Nadeem Khand and Haider Azhar as the General Manager and Team Manager respectively.
Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Muhammad Rizwan is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, highly rated wicket keeper batsman.
Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Khushdil Shah
- Sohail Tanvir
Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Shab Masood
- Usman Qadir
Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Sohaib Maqsood
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Sohail Khan
Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Umar
- Shahnawaz Dhani
Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Imran Khan
Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Johnson Charles
- Khushdil Shah
- Rilee Rossouw
- Shan Masood
- Shimron Hetmyer
- Sohaib Maqsood
- Waseem Muhammad
- Mohammad Rizwan
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Blessing Muzarabani
- Imran Khan
- Imran Tahir
- Mohammad Umar
- Shahnawaz Dhani
- Sohaibullah
- Sohail Khan
- Sohail Tanvir
- Usman Qadir
All Rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Asif Afridi
- Hammad Azam
Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021
Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.
- Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan
People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka
You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in UAE
Watch PSL match LIVE online today Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland
You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada
PSL watch LIVE 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean
You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.
Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei
You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.
Meta Description
Watch PSL 6 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans 6:30 PM PST 10 June 2021 at PTV Sports, Geo Sports, Cricketgateway, and more.