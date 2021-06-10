Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans 10 June 2021: Watch PSL LIVE on TV

Karachi Kings, the winners of PSL 2020, and Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 16th match of PSL on Thursday, 10th June 2021 at 6:30 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Abu Dhabi as this is going to happen at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch today match of PSL 2021 live but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Karachi Kings Squad Today in PSL 2021

Karachi Kings in PSL 6 is having 18 squad members, including 3 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Karachi Kings squad.

Local Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Babar Azam

Mohammad Haris

Sharjeel khan

Zeeshan Malik

Aamer Yamin

Danish Aziz

Imad Wasim (Captain)

Qasim Akram

Abbas Afridi

Arshad Iqbal

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Ilyas

Noor Ahmad

Waqas Maqsood

Foreign Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Najibullah Zadran

Chadwick Walton

Thisara Perera

Let's have in-depth details about this squad of Karachi Kings in PSL 6.

Coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Herschelle Gibba is the coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021. The Assistant Coach is Azhar Mehmood..

Captain of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Imad Wasim is going to lead the Karachi Kings as captain. He is an excellent batsman, Pakistan’s under-19 Young cricketer.

Platinum Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Muhammad Amir (Bowler)

Babar Azam (Batsman)

Diamond Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Imad Wasim (all-rounder)

Gold Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Sharjeel Khan (Batsman)

Amir Yamin (Batsman)

Chadwick Walton (Right-hand Batsman)

Silver Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Waqas Maqsood

Zeeshan Malik (Right-handed Batsman)

Danish Aziz (Left-handed Batsman)

Mohammad Ilyas (Right-Arm Medium-fast Bowler)

Emerging Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Arshad Iqbal

Qasim Akram

Supplementary Category Players of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Noor Ahmad

Batsman of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Babar Azam

Martin Guptill

Mohammad Haris

Najibullah Zadran

Sharjeel Khan

Zeeshan Malik

Chadwick Walton

Bowlers of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Abbas Afridi

Arshad Iqbal

Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Ilyas

Noor Ahmad

Waqas Maqsood

All Rounders of Karachi Kings in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Karachi Kings in PSL 6th Edition.

Aamer Yamin

Danish Aziz

Imad Wasim (C)

Qasim Akram

Thisara Perera

Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021

Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 20 squad members, including 5 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.

Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Khushdil Shah

Shab Masood

Sohaib Maqsood

Waseem Muhammad

Asif Afridi

Hammad Azam

Mohammad Rizwan

Imran Khan

Imran Tahir

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Sohaibullah

Sohail Khan

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Johnson Charles (St. Lucian)

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa)

Shimron Hetmyer (Guyanese)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan)

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower.

The Team Director is Wasim Akram. Furthermore, they have Nadeem Khand and Haider Azhar as the General Manager and Team Manager respectively.

Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Muhammad Rizwan is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, highly rated wicket keeper batsman.

Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Tanvir

Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shab Masood

Usman Qadir

Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Sohaib Maqsood

Mohammad Rizwan

Sohail Khan

Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Imran Khan

Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Johnson Charles

Khushdil Shah

Rilee Rossouw

Shan Masood

Shimron Hetmyer

Sohaib Maqsood

Waseem Muhammad

Mohammad Rizwan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Blessing Muzarabani

Imran Khan

Imran Tahir

Mohammad Umar

Shahnawaz Dhani

Sohaibullah

Sohail Khan

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

All Rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Asif Afridi

Hammad Azam

Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.

Meta Description

Watch PSL 6 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans 6:30 PM PST 10 June 2021 at PTV Sports, Geo Sports, Cricketgateway, and more.