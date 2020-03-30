UrduPoint.com
Top IOC Officials To Meet With Tokyo Date Imminent

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 05:10 PM

The International Olympic Committee is to hold a meeting with its Executive Board on Monday with the dates for the postponed Tokyo Olympics expected to be announced soon, an IOC official said

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The International Olympic Committee is to hold a meeting with its Executive board on Monday with the dates for the postponed Tokyo Olympics expected to be announced soon, an IOC official said.

"The IOC regularly takes stock with its Executive Board. A meeting is scheduled today," the official said.

The IOC last week postponed the 2020 Tokyo Games until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first time that the Olympics have been delayed in peacetime.

Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori said Monday organisers were weighing the pros and cons of a summer and spring Games and he expected a decision from the IOC soon.

"I think perhaps there will be some kind of communication from (IOC) President (Thomas) Bach this week," Mori told reporters.

