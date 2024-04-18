Two Pak coaches complete UCI Level 1 course

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Two Pakistani cycling coaches have completed the UCI Level 1 cycling coaching course at the renowned World Cycling Center (WCC) in Korea.

According to the President of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), Syed Azhar Ali Shah, this remarkable achievement would help them (Nisar from Pakistan Wapda and Fahad from Punjab) with significant advancement in their coaching journeys.

A substantial number of coaches from Pakistan have attained their coaching qualifications from WCC in Korea since 2015, with an impressive tally of 13 coaches having excelled in both the Level 1 and Level 2 cycling courses.

Among the recent cohort of accomplished candidates, Nisar from Pakistan Wapda and Fahad from Punjab have earned their completion certificates from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), further elevating Pakistan's presence in the global cycling community.

This milestone serves as a testament to the unwavering dedication and relentless commitment of Pakistani coaches towards honing their expertise and expanding their knowledge in the realm of cycling coaching.