PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :More matches decided on the second day of the ongoing Pakistan Higher education Commission Inter-Varsity Men Hockey Championship under the aegis of Directorate of sports Islamia College University here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

University of Peshawar and GCU Faisalabad secured victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing Inter-University Men Hockey Championship. In the first match University of Peshawar defeated NUML University Islamabad by 3-1.

In the second match, GC University Faisalabad qualified for the next round by defeating the rival Poonch University Faisalabad by 7-0.

Deputy Director Sports Jafar Shah was the chief guest on this occasion. Director Sports Islamia College University Ali Hoti and large number of spectators were also present.