US Olympic Committee Opposes Athlete Boycotts to Address Human Rights Issues in China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) opposes athlete boycotts of and believe that athletes should not be used as a tool for rising human rights issues in China, USOPC Chair Susanne Lyons told reporters on Wednesday.

"We at USOPC oppose athlete boycotts," Lyins said during virtual press briefing.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said the United States was planning to discuss with its allies and partners a joint boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. In March, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity for alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang region of China.

Lyons said past boycotts have showed a negative impact on athletes while not effectively addressing global issues.

"We certainly do not want in any way to minimize the serious human rights issues that are happening in China, but the United States has many tools to constructively respond to these concerns, which we believe should be handled by government officials, including the Department of State," Lyons said.